Honey & Sesame Come Together In This Crispy Pumpkin Dish
This crunchy, sticky pumpkin is a recipe for weeknight success
Use any type of pumpkin to create this crisp, tasty dish, slicing it into shapes that work for you. I’ve used runny honey, but you can also drizzle with a little teriyaki sauce or a dollop of salsa.
SESAME-CRUSTED PUMPKIN WITH HONEY RECIPE
Serves 4-6
1 butternut, peeled, seeds removed
Flour, for dusting
1 egg
1 tsp salt
1 cup mixed sesame seeds
2 Tbsp olive oil
¼ tsp chilli flakes
2 Tbsp runny honey, to drizzle
1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with paper.
2. Slice the butternut into 2cm rounds.
3. Dust the slices with flour.
4. Whisk the egg with two tablespoons of water and the salt. Dip the slices in the egg, allowing the excess to drip off, then coat in mixed sesame seeds. Place on the baking tray.
5. Drizzle with oil, sprinkle over the chilli flakes, then place into the oven for 15 minutes. Turn over and cook for a further 15 minutes until crisp and golden.
6. Serve hot with a drizzle of honey.
