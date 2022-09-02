Vanilla-infused pineapple and blood orange help cut through the sweetness

Photo / Babiche Martens

Cardamom is perhaps my favourite spice to use, especially in the colder months. Adding cardamom to this brûlée makes it that much more unique. Pineapple and orange help cut through the sweetness, making this dessert the perfect finish to any dinner party.

SID SAHRAWAT'S CARDAMOM CREME BRULEE RECIPE

Serves 4

10 cardamom pods

400ml cream

100ml milk

8 egg yolks

125g sugar

Pineapple

150ml water

100g sugar

1 vanilla pod, scraped

1 pineapple, peeled and diced

To Serve

4 blood oranges, segmented with the juice reserved

Fresh basil leaves

1. Preheat oven to 80C. If you have some stainless-steel moulds, seal one end of each mould tightly with clingfilm or alternatively use ramekins.

2. Crush the cardamom pods in a mortar and pestle. Pour the cream and milk in a saucepan, add the crushed cardamom pods and bring close to the boil. Remove from heat.

3. Combine the egg yolks and sugar and whisk for 2-3 minutes, then slowly incorporate the cardamom cream mix and combine well. Strain the mix through a fine strainer and rest for 5-10 minutes.

4. Transfer the ramekins or moulds to a flat tray and pour the mix evenly. Cook the brûlées for about 25-30 minutes or until set on the outside and a slight wobble in the middle. Remove from the tray and refrigerate for 2-3 hours.

5. Bring the water, sugar and vanilla to the boil. Add the pineapple and cook for about 30 minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally. The pineapple should be glossy and slightly sticky.

6. Using a blowtorch or sharp knife, gently remove the brûlée from the mould. Spoon a small layer of sugar and caramelise the top of the brûlée (alternatively, make caramel in a saucepan). Arrange the pineapple and blood oranges around the brûlée and spoon in the reserved blood orange juice. Garnish with basil leaves.

This recipe was originally published in volume eight of Viva Magazine.

