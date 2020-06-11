Slow-Cook Beef Cheek and Herb Dumpling Recipe

SLOW-COOK BEEF CHEEK AND HERB DUMPLINGS

Makes 12

The key to these is to not rush the slow cooking of the cheek for tender, delicious meat. An idea is to have beef cheeks for dinner and put in an extra one to make these the following day. They are great to make and freeze at the breadcrumb stage.

400g piece beef cheek

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp each chopped fresh rosemary, thyme and parsley

1 cup red wine

1 cup chicken stock

2 large potatoes

1 Tbsp butter

Salt and pepper to taste To coat

1/4 cup flour to dust

1 egg, lightly whisked

1 cup breadcrumbs

Chutney to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 160C. Sear the beef cheek in a frying pan until browned. Place it in a casserole with the onion, garlic, herbs, wine and stock. Cover and place into the oven for 31/2 hours. Stir a couple of times during cooking. It is done when the meat just falls apart. Remove from the oven. Take the cheek from the liquid and shred into a bowl. Add 1/2 cup of the cooked onions and garlic to the meat, mashing it in for all those good flavours to combine. Discard the rest.