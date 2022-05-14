Slow-Cooked Lamb & Mushroom Pies To Make For Dinner Tonight

Aim to get the filling cooked the day before if time allows. Then all that is left is to fill the pies, cook and enjoy. This can be made as one big pie if you don’t have individual tins. Serve with a creamy mash and greens for a hearty meal. Or eat as is!

SLOW-COOKED LAMB AND MUSHROOM PIES RECIPE

Makes 4

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

600g lamb steak, chopped

300g mushrooms, sliced

2 cups red wine

½ cup water

2 Tbsp chopped rosemary

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp each salt and pepper, to taste

20g butter

2 Tbsp flour

1 cup chopped parsley

400g puff pastry, pre-rolled

1 egg yolk whisked with 1 Tbsp water

1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Place the oil, onion, garlic and lamb in an ovenproof dish and roast for 30 minutes.

3. Turn the oven to 160C. Remove the dish from the oven and add the mushrooms, wine, water, rosemary, paprika, salt and pepper. Cover and return to the oven for 2 hours or until

the meat pulls apart with two forks. Shred the meat slightly.

4. Melt the butter and stir through the flour. Add this to the pie filling, stirring through well. Return to the oven for a further 30 minutes. This will thicken the mixture. Remove, stir through the parsley, season to taste and cool completely.

5. When ready to make the pies, preheat the oven to 200C. Place the pastry on a lightly floured bench. Cut four pieces to fit four individual pie tins, leaving a little overhang. Spoon the filling into the tins. Cut four pieces to fit the top. Dampen the edges of the pastry and press closed. Trim the extra pastry and reroll.

6. Brush the top of the pies with egg wash. Sprinkle over the sesame seeds. Make a slit in the top of each pie to let the steam out. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until puffed and golden.

7. Remove from the tins and serve hot with your favourite chutney.

