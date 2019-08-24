Serve this lamb with your favourite mashed potatoes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Slow-Cooker Lamb Shoulder On A Bed Of Leeks

Pop on the crock pot and take all the credit for this meltingly tender lamb

By Angela Casley
Sunday Aug. 25, 2019

Leeks benefit from long, slow cooking, mingling with other flavours over time. Put this lamb on before heading out to work for the day and arrive home to wonderful smells and dinner almost ready to serve. It also works well cooked the day before, allowing it to cool, then you can remove any excess fat that has settled on the top.

SLOW-COOKER LAMB SHOULDER ON A BED OF LEEKS RECIPE
Serves 4-6

2 Tbsp oil
1 large leek, halved lengthways then into 5cm pieces
6 cloves garlic, peeled
1.5kg boneless lamb shoulder
2 tsp paprika
420g tin chopped tomatoes
1 Tbsp lemon zest
1 cup red wine
½ cup beef stock
2 stalks rosemary
6 vine tomatoes
420g tin butter beans
1 tsp salt and freshly ground pepper

1. Warm the oil in a frying pan. Add the leek and garlic, cooking for 10 minutes until softened. Place them into the base of a slow-cooker.

2. In the same pan, sear the lamb all over until browned. Place on top of the leeks. Add the paprika, tomatoes, zest, wine, stock, rosemary, tomatoes, beans, salt and pepper. Cover and place in the slow-cooker on slow for 8 hours.

3. Shred the lamb before serving with your favourite mashed potatoes.

