Simple and succulent, this Kiwi shoulder of pork is guaranteed to create delicious smells pre-dinner. Place your pork in the oven and forget about it until you’re nearly ready to eat. When grilling the skin don’t leave it, it will be done in minutes.

SLOW ROAST PORK SHOULDER WITH STICKY MARMALADE GLAZE

Serves 6

2kg piece pork shoulder

2 Tbsp oil

Salt

1 cup white wine

½ cup water

1 cup marmalade

1. Preheat an oven to 160C.

2. Line an oven dish with baking paper. Place the pork into the dish, rub with oil and season with salt. Pour the wine and water around the pork. Cover with tinfoil and place into the oven for 2 hours. Remove the foil and continue to cook for 1 hour.

3. Carefully remove the skin from the pork, cut it into strips and set aside. Smother the top and sides of your meat with the marmalade and return to the oven for a further 45 minutes to 1 hour, until golden and sticky. Remove and set aside to rest.

4. To crackle the skin, turn the oven on to grill. Place it into a baking dish lined with tinfoil. Grill for a few minutes skin side up until crispy.

5. Serve the pork with your favourite hot vegetables.

Share this:

Print this page