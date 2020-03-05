For this recipe, place the tomatoes in the oven and enjoy the aroma of them slowly cooking over three hours. The end result adds a pop of flavour to your risotto. When making the risotto ensure you have a glass of wine and a good conversation, or a podcast, on the go as you stir. Serve straight to the table while it’s at its best.

SLOW-ROAST TOMATO RISOTTO RECIPE

Serves 4

4 cups mixed tomatoes

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp paprika

1 cup Arborio rice

½ cup white wine

400g tin chopped tomatoes’

4 cups warm chicken or vegetable stock

10g butter

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Preheat an oven to 140C. Place the tomatoes on a baking tray and bake them in the oven for 3 hours. Remove and season with salt and pepper.

2. Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until softened. Stir through the paprika then add the rice, cooking for 2 minutes. Add the wine and bring to a simmer for 3 minutes. Add the tinned tomatoes and stock in two or three batches, bringing to a simmer and stirring for 35 minutes until rice is just cooked.

3. Stir through the butter and three-quarters of the parmesan. Season with salt and pepper. Gently fold through the roasted tomatoes and serve garnished with the remaining cheese.

