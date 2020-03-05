Be sure to serve hot with lashings of parmesan cheese. Photo / Babiche Martens

Slow-Roast Tomato Risotto

Add a new dimension of flavour to an Italian favourite with this slow and simple risotto recipe

By Angela Casley
Friday March 6, 2020

For this recipe, place the tomatoes in the oven and enjoy the aroma of them slowly cooking over three hours. The end result adds a pop of flavour to your risotto. When making the risotto ensure you have a glass of wine and a good conversation, or a podcast, on the go as you stir. Serve straight to the table while it’s at its best.

SLOW-ROAST TOMATO RISOTTO RECIPE
Serves 4

4 cups mixed tomatoes
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, crushed
1 tsp paprika
1 cup Arborio rice
½ cup white wine
400g tin chopped tomatoes’
4 cups warm chicken or vegetable stock
10g butter
1 cup grated parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste

1. Preheat an oven to 140C. Place the tomatoes on a baking tray and bake them in the oven for 3 hours. Remove and season with salt and pepper.

2. Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until softened. Stir through the paprika then add the rice, cooking for 2 minutes. Add the wine and bring to a simmer for 3 minutes. Add the tinned tomatoes and stock in two or three batches, bringing to a simmer and stirring for 35 minutes until rice is just cooked.

3. Stir through the butter and three-quarters of the parmesan. Season with salt and pepper. Gently fold through the roasted tomatoes and serve garnished with the remaining cheese.

View More

