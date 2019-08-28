Serve this roast with steamed greens. Photo / Babiche Martens

Slow-Roasted Pork Belly with Apple, Leek & Fennel

This irresistible roast pork recipe is a welcome addition to any cook's repertoire

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday Aug. 29, 2019

Most cooks have one particular recipe they're the most proud of, and this slow-roasted pork belly is mine. It's cooked in a meltingly delicious sauce of white wine, stock, leek and apple, and the meat is pleasingly tender and simply falls apart when eaten. Serve with some wilted or lightly steamed greens.

SLOW ROASTED PORK BELLY RECIPE
Serves 4

Ingredients
800g free-range pork belly, scored
3 carrots, sliced
1 leek, sliced
1 large apple, sliced
1 cup white wine
1 cup chicken stock
2 tbsp fennel seeds
Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling
A few sprigs of fresh rosemary

1. Preheat the oven to 160C.

2. Place the pork belly in a large roasting dish, and surround with the carrot, leek and apple, then pour in the white wine and stock.

3. Sprinkle fennel seeds on top, season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper, then drizzle generously with extra virgin olive oil. Top with a sprig or two of fresh rosemary, and roast in the oven for 2.4 hours.

4. Turn the oven onto grill for 10 minutes or so towards the end, and cook until you have perfectly crisp crackle on top.

5. Remove from the oven and allow to rest for about 10 minutes, before slicing into thick pieces.

