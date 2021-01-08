Smoothie Recipes To Make You Feel Refreshed
A chilled list for chill-less days
Green Matcha Smoothie
Energise your morning with this dairy-free smoothie loaded with greens (think spinach, avocado and cucumber). Garnish with cucumber slices.
Beetroot, Blackcurrant & Lemon Smoothie
With a hint of cinnamon, this vibrant drink is sweet yet tangy. Blend with coconut milk and medjool dates and serve immediately.
Dairy-Free Mango, Lime & Mint Thickshake
Fresh, tropical and vegan, this mix is a not-so-naughty treat. Have it for breakfast or later in the day as a bright pick-me-up.
Avocado & Basil Smoothie
Creamy avocado and banana combine with a twist of basil for a delicious drink. Add dates if you want more sweetness.
Kiwifruit, Lime & Mint Smoothie
Packed with mint, wheatgrass and apple juice, this feijoa smoothie feels entirely restorative.
Peanut Butter & Jam Smoothie
Adults and kids alike will delight in this indulgent smoothie. The jam, made with berries, chia seeds and maple syrup, can be kept in the fridge for several days.
Rooibos & Cardamom-Infused Banana Smoothie
This elevated banana smoothie is naturally sweetened and boasts hints of caramel and spice. Create a marbled effect by pouring in a few tablespoons of coconut cream.
Almond & Banana Smoothie
Serve this refreshing drink at brunch or have it for breakfast — it’s surprisingly versatile and can be mixed up any way you like (we recommend adding in berries or mango, too).