Smoothie Recipes To Make You Feel Refreshed

Green Matcha Smoothie

Energise your morning with this dairy-free smoothie loaded with greens (think spinach, avocado and cucumber). Garnish with cucumber slices.

Beetroot, Blackcurrant & Lemon Smoothie

With a hint of cinnamon, this vibrant drink is sweet yet tangy. Blend with coconut milk and medjool dates and serve immediately.

Tangy blackcurrants and earthy beetroot punctuate this vibrant drink. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Dairy-Free Mango, Lime & Mint Thickshake

Fresh, tropical and vegan, this mix is a not-so-naughty treat. Have it for breakfast or later in the day as a bright pick-me-up.

Avocado & Basil Smoothie

Creamy avocado and banana combine with a twist of basil for a delicious drink. Add dates if you want more sweetness.

Mix up your smoothie with a twist of basil. Photo / Babiche Martens

Kiwifruit, Lime & Mint Smoothie

Packed with mint, wheatgrass and apple juice, this feijoa smoothie feels entirely restorative.

Peanut Butter & Jam Smoothie

Adults and kids alike will delight in this indulgent smoothie. The jam, made with berries, chia seeds and maple syrup, can be kept in the fridge for several days.

Combine peanut butter and jam for a tasty smoothie. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Rooibos & Cardamom-Infused Banana Smoothie

This elevated banana smoothie is naturally sweetened and boasts hints of caramel and spice. Create a marbled effect by pouring in a few tablespoons of coconut cream.

Almond & Banana Smoothie

Serve this refreshing drink at brunch or have it for breakfast — it’s surprisingly versatile and can be mixed up any way you like (we recommend adding in berries or mango, too).

This smoothie is a refreshing breakfast option. Photo / Babiche Martens