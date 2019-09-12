Whether you’re in a flat of eight or family of three, tacos make the perfect dinner. Change the meat for seafood or use leftovers from the previous night — there are endless options for fillings. Soft tortilla are a great pantry staple. I will often make them into a quesadilla for lunch with leftovers or just Marmite and cheese.

SOFT CHICKEN, CHIPOTLE & CHILLI SPROUT TACOS RECIPE

Makes 8

1 Tbsp olive oil

6-8 boneless chicken thighs

1 clove garlic, crushed

½ tsp each cumin, coriander, paprika

1 Tbsp butter

1 green chilli, chopped finely

8 Brussels sprouts, shredded

1 cup shredded red cabbage

8 small soft tacos

1 avocado, mashed roughly

½ cup chipotle sauce

Coriander leaves, to serve

1. Place the oil, chicken, garlic, cumin, coriander and paprika in a bowl, stirring well to coat the chicken.

2. Heat a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the chicken and cook for 15 minutes until cooked through. Remove and slice.

3. In the same pan add the butter, chilli and sprouts, cooking over a low heat for a few minutes to soften. Remove from the heat and add the cabbage.

4. Warm the tacos. Place onto a platter and top with sprout mixture, chicken, avocado and chipotle sauce. Wrap and enjoy.

