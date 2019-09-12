Soft Chicken, Chipotle & Chilli Sprout Tacos
Family meal or flat dinner, this taco recipe is perfect for keeping hungry mouths happy
Whether you’re in a flat of eight or family of three, tacos make the perfect dinner. Change the meat for seafood or use leftovers from the previous night — there are endless options for fillings. Soft tortilla are a great pantry staple. I will often make them into a quesadilla for lunch with leftovers or just Marmite and cheese.
SOFT CHICKEN, CHIPOTLE & CHILLI SPROUT TACOS RECIPE
Makes 8
1 Tbsp olive oil
6-8 boneless chicken thighs
1 clove garlic, crushed
½ tsp each cumin, coriander, paprika
1 Tbsp butter
1 green chilli, chopped finely
8 Brussels sprouts, shredded
1 cup shredded red cabbage
8 small soft tacos
1 avocado, mashed roughly
½ cup chipotle sauce
Coriander leaves, to serve
1. Place the oil, chicken, garlic, cumin, coriander and paprika in a bowl, stirring well to coat the chicken.
2. Heat a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the chicken and cook for 15 minutes until cooked through. Remove and slice.
3. In the same pan add the butter, chilli and sprouts, cooking over a low heat for a few minutes to soften. Remove from the heat and add the cabbage.
4. Warm the tacos. Place onto a platter and top with sprout mixture, chicken, avocado and chipotle sauce. Wrap and enjoy.Share this: