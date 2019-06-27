Serve this roast alongside warm crusty bread with lashing of butter. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spanish Seafood Roast With Potatoes, Chorizo & Fennel

It doesn't get much easier, or more delicious, than this one-pan meal

By Angela Casley
Friday June 28, 2019

This tasty combo of seafood roasted in the oven with potatoes and fennel is the perfect way to end the weekend. The flavours in this all-in-one dish are a taste of Spain, they’re light and fresh. Serve alongside warm, crusty bread with a good spread of butter.

SPANISH SEAFOOD ROAST RECIPE 
Serves 6

2 Tbsp olive oil
2 large potatoes, sliced thinly
1 head fennel, sliced thinly
1 onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
½ tsp smoked paprika
1 chorizo, sliced
800g mixed fish, salmon, prawns, white fish
1 tin cherry tomatoes
½ cup white wine
2 tsp lemon zest
Salt and pepper
Lemon wedges to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. In a large baking dish place the oil, potatoes, fennel, onion, garlic and paprika. Toss well together and place into the oven for 30 minutes until the potatoes are soft. Add the chorizo, and seafood.

3. In a jug, combine the tomatoes, wine, zest, salt and pepper then pour over the dish. Return to the oven for 25 minutes or until the seafood is cooked through.

4. Serve hot garnished with a few fennel leaves, some crusty bread and a squeeze of lemon.

