Speedy Sausage Pasta With Tomatoes, Spinach & Feta

You can’t beat pasta as a base for a quick and hearty meal. There is no need for a creamy, rich sauce. Instead, a tin of tomatoes with some garlic, olives and greens creates a nutritious meal. I have used small venison sausages to keep the meat-eater happy, but for a vegetarian option, leave them out.

SAUSAGE PASTA WITH TOMATOES, SPINACH & FETA RECIPE

Serves 4

Ingredients

200g tomatoes

2 Tbsp olive oil

8 small venison sausages

1 onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

420g tin chopped tomatoes

½ cup black olives

2 cups baby spinach

Salt and freshly ground pepper

3 cups cooked fusilli pasta

100g crumbled feta

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Place the tomatoes in a baking tray. Drizzle with a tablespoon of olive oil and season. Place into the oven for 20 minutes to soften. On another tray, place the sausages and cook through.

3. Heat the remaining oil in a pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until softened. Add the tin of tomatoes and black olives and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes. Add the spinach to wilt. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

4. Stir sauce through the hot pasta, adding sausages and the baked tomatoes. Serve immediately with a sprinkle of feta.

