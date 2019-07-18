Speedy Sausage Pasta With Tomatoes, Spinach & Feta
Try this clever pasta recipe and get dinner on the table, quick smart
You can’t beat pasta as a base for a quick and hearty meal. There is no need for a creamy, rich sauce. Instead, a tin of tomatoes with some garlic, olives and greens creates a nutritious meal. I have used small venison sausages to keep the meat-eater happy, but for a vegetarian option, leave them out.
SAUSAGE PASTA WITH TOMATOES, SPINACH & FETA RECIPE
Serves 4
Ingredients
200g tomatoes
2 Tbsp olive oil
8 small venison sausages
1 onion, sliced
2 cloves garlic, chopped
420g tin chopped tomatoes
½ cup black olives
2 cups baby spinach
Salt and freshly ground pepper
3 cups cooked fusilli pasta
100g crumbled feta
1. Preheat an oven to 180C.
2. Place the tomatoes in a baking tray. Drizzle with a tablespoon of olive oil and season. Place into the oven for 20 minutes to soften. On another tray, place the sausages and cook through.
3. Heat the remaining oil in a pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until softened. Add the tin of tomatoes and black olives and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes. Add the spinach to wilt. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
4. Stir sauce through the hot pasta, adding sausages and the baked tomatoes. Serve immediately with a sprinkle of feta.