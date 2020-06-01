Photo / Babiche Martens

Spiced Carrot Fritters Recipe

Warming winter vegetables come to life with these simple fritters

By Angela Casley
Tuesday June 2, 2020

 The humble carrot can easily be the star of the show if given the right treatment, as with this carrot fritter recipe. Add a bit of spice and some fresh herbs and these become a delightful and unexpected vegetarian dinner. Combine some yoghurt, coriander and lemon to dollop on top. Try a baked potato on the side and a simple side salad to complete the meal.

SPICED CARROT FRITTERS

Makes 12

1 ½ cups flour
1 ½ tsp baking powder
1 tsp cumin
½ tsp ground coriander
½ tsp turmeric
½ tsp garam masala
Pinch chilli flakes
1 ½ cups grated carrot
3 spring onions, chopped small
1 Tbsp grated ginger
½ lemon, zested
½ cup chopped coriander
1 egg
2 Tbsp cold water
½ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper
¼ cup flavourless oil for cooking
To serve
½ cup yoghurt
¼ cup chopped coriander
1 Tbsp lemon juice

1. In a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder, cumin, coriander, turmeric, garam masala, chilli flakes, carrot, spring onion, ginger, zest, egg, water, salt and pepper. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes.
2. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Place heaped tablespoons of the mixture into the pan, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes before flipping and cooking the other side for 2 minutes. Continue until all the mixture is finished. Keep warm in the oven if need be.
3. Combine yoghurt, coriander and lemon juice in a bowl. Serve fritters with a dollop of yoghurt sauce.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Spiced Carrots With Preserved Lemon Hummus

Humble carrots are the star of this vegetarian dish, which sees them sprinkled with a punchy spice mix and grilled to perfection

Carrot & Prawn Orzo Risotto With Parmesan

Swap rice for pasta in this speedy take on an Italian favourite

More Food & Drink

Spiced Carrot Fritters Recipe

Where To Eat, Drink & Shop On Waiheke

Warming Fijian Chicken & Potato Curry Recipe

Hearty Spanish Seafood Roast With Potatoes, Chorizo & Fennel

Nourishing Soup Recipes For Cosy Winter Nights

Isolation Diaries: The Grand Return To Dining Out In Auckland

Where To Find The Best Coffee In Auckland

Raw Banoffee Pie Tartlets

Isolation Diaries: How Lockdown Has Redefined Food To Go

5 Of The Best Restaurant Takeaways To Try In Auckland

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter