Serve this salad with crusty bread to mop up all the flavours. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Spiced Carrots With Preserved Lemon Hummus

Humble carrots are the star of this vegetarian dish, which sees them sprinkled with a punchy spice mix and grilled to perfection

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday Oct. 3, 2019

Sharp, spicy and flavoursome, this warm salad is extremely comforting to eat, particularly when served with some crusty bread. Thinly sliced carrots are sprinkled with a punchy spice blend, and grilled in a hot pan until golden and just cooked. The trick is to make sure they still have a bit of bite to them.

This quick and easy preparation brings out the natural sweetness of the vegetable, as well as giving it some serious depth thanks to the salty spice rub. I’ve also included a delicious recipe for preserved lemon hummus which makes the perfect accompaniment.

SPICED CARROTS WITH PRESERVED LEMON HUMMUS RECIPE
Serves 2

Hummus
1 ½ cups cooked chickpeas
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 Tbsp finely sliced preserved lemon
2 Tbsp tahini
2 cloves of garlic

Carrots
3 Tbsp olive oil
3 large carrots, cut into 1cm thick slices
½ tsp smoked paprika
¼ tsp ground turmeric
½ tsp ground cumin
1 tsp chilli flakes
½ tsp sea salt

To serve
1 avocado, sliced into wedges
Juice of ½ lemon
Extra virgin olive oil to drizzle

1. To make the hummus, combine all ingredients in a food processor, and process until you have silky smooth consistency. Season to taste with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

2. Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat. Add the carrots and sprinkle over the paprika, turmeric, cumin, chilli and sea salt. Cook, whilst turning every so often until golden and lightly cooked, about ten minutes.

3. Allow the carrots to cool slightly.

4. Spoon the hummus onto a serving dish and smooth out evenly. Top with the grilled carrots, avocado, a squeeze of lemon juice and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Serve with crusty bread for dipping. 

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Spring Carrots With Orange, Chervil & Honey

This is a simple and tasty way of eating carrots, served as a pretty side dish

Easy Carrot & Potato Rosti

Golden and crunchy, this rosti is the perfect fuss-free recipe to have up your sleeve

Garlic Puree with Roast Baby Vegetables Recipe

Pretty and punchy, this garlic puree is easy to make and goes with so many dishes

Carrot and Goat's Cheese Salad Recipe

Try this delicious spring salad packed full of flavour

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Savoury Spinach & Ricotta Pancakes

Spiced Carrots With Preserved Lemon Hummus

Celebrate Daylight Saving With These Stress-Free Dinner Recipes

Rich Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream

Layered Strawberry Mousse & Cinnamon Biscuit Cups

Four-Ingredient Berry Meringue Bombes

Honey-Sweetened Apple & Black Cherry Muffins

Rustic Tuna, Tomato & Rocket Salad With Crunchy Croutons

Asparagus, Salmon & Grapefruit Salad With Citrus Dressing

New Potato Salad With Cos Lettuce, Bacon & Yoghurt Dressing

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter