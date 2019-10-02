Sharp, spicy and flavoursome, this warm salad is extremely comforting to eat, particularly when served with some crusty bread. Thinly sliced carrots are sprinkled with a punchy spice blend, and grilled in a hot pan until golden and just cooked. The trick is to make sure they still have a bit of bite to them.

This quick and easy preparation brings out the natural sweetness of the vegetable, as well as giving it some serious depth thanks to the salty spice rub. I’ve also included a delicious recipe for preserved lemon hummus which makes the perfect accompaniment.

SPICED CARROTS WITH PRESERVED LEMON HUMMUS RECIPE

Serves 2

Hummus

1 ½ cups cooked chickpeas

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp finely sliced preserved lemon

2 Tbsp tahini

2 cloves of garlic

Carrots

3 Tbsp olive oil

3 large carrots, cut into 1cm thick slices

½ tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp sea salt

To serve

1 avocado, sliced into wedges

Juice of ½ lemon

Extra virgin olive oil to drizzle

1. To make the hummus, combine all ingredients in a food processor, and process until you have silky smooth consistency. Season to taste with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

2. Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat. Add the carrots and sprinkle over the paprika, turmeric, cumin, chilli and sea salt. Cook, whilst turning every so often until golden and lightly cooked, about ten minutes.

3. Allow the carrots to cool slightly.

4. Spoon the hummus onto a serving dish and smooth out evenly. Top with the grilled carrots, avocado, a squeeze of lemon juice and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Serve with crusty bread for dipping.

