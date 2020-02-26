Serve this tray bake with warm rice or pita bread. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Spiced Chicken Bake With Sicilian Olives & Butter Beans

This delicious tray bake makes dinner (and dishes) easy

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday Feb. 27, 2020

This spiced chicken dish is a hearty celebration of flavors. The chicken sits upon a bed of creamy butter beans, Sicilian olives and sweet onions, which turns into a lusciously delicious sauce after an hour or so of roasting. Serve with warm rice or pita bread for scooping up all the goodness.

SPICED CHICKEN BAKE WITH SICILIAN OLIVES & BUTTER BEANS
Serves 4

2 large chicken breasts, skin on
2 cans butter beans, drained
1 cup large green Sicilian olives
2 cups good quality chicken stock
1 brown onion, roughly sliced
½ tsp smoked paprika
¼ tsp ground cumin
¼ tsp ground fennel
½ tsp ground coriander

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. In a large baking dish, arrange the butter beans, Sicilian olives, chicken stock and onion. Place the chicken breasts on top.

3. In a small bowl, combine the paprika, cumin, fennel and coriander, and then sprinkle over top of the chicken.

4. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, and season with sea salt and cracked pepper.

5. Bake in the oven for 1 hour, or until the skin is crispy on top and the butter beans have turned golden. Lovely served with rice.

