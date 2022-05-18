This Spiced Pear & Caramel Pavlova Is The Ultimate Winter Treat

This is a beautiful way to end any meal, perfect for enjoying by the fire. Change up a pavlova with winter fruits — adding spices to the pears gives them a festive feel. Use the leftover egg yolks to make mayonnaise. For a salted caramel sauce add a teaspoon of salt to the sauce. Any left can be saved to pour over icecream.

PEAR AND CARAMEL PAVLOVA RECIPE

Makes 1

4 egg whites

1 cup caster sugar

1 Tbsp cornflour

1 tsp white vinegar

1 tsp vanilla

100ml cream, lightly whipped

Spiced Pears

6 small pears, peeled

Water, to cover

3 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

½ cup sugar

Caramel Sauce

6 Tbsp muscovado sugar

2 Tbsp butter

150ml cream

1. Preheat an oven to 140C. Line a baking tray with paper.

2. Place the egg whites in a large bowl and beat until light and fluffy. Slowly add the sugar in three or four lots, beating for 3 minutes each time. Add the cornflour, vinegar and vanilla. Beat through well. Spread the meringue roughly into a 22cm circle. Place into the oven for 1½ hours or until the top is just crisp. Then turn the oven off and leave in there to cool, preferably overnight. Keep in an airtight container until ready to use.

3. Place the peeled pears in a large pot, in which they fit snugly. Cover with water and add the star anise, cinnamon stick and sugar. Bring to a simmer for 15 minutes or until a skewer inserts easily into the fruit. Leave to cool completely.

4. To make the caramel sauce, place the sugar, butter and cream in a small pot, heating slowly. Bring to a simmer for 2 minutes then remove from the heat and cool. Store in a jar.

5. To serve, drain the pears and pat dry. Cut in half.

6. Place the pavlova on a serving plate. Spread with the whipped cream. Halve the pears and place gently on top, and drizzle over the caramel sauce.

