Spicy Glazed Ham Recipe

A ham will go a long way on Christmas Day, and also be great for leftovers during the festive period when ham sandwiches and fried ham for breakfast become a daily ritual. You can glaze your ham the day before and place it back into the oven to warm slowly before your event. The cranberry sauce can be served cold and is even more delicious warmed through.

SPICY GLAZED HAM

A 7kg ham serves 40

1 ham on the bone

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup maple syrup

1 tsp ground cloves

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ginger

1 Tbsp whole cloves

Cranberry Sauce

200g frozen cranberries

¼ cup water

½ cup sugar

1 Tbsp orange zest

1 tsp arrowroot mixed with 1 Tbsp water

1. Preheat oven to 160C. Line a large baking dish with paper.

2. Remove the skin from the ham. With a sharp knife score the ham at 1cm intervals. Place on the tray and bake for 20 minutes, allowing the fat to start warming through.

3. Combine the brown sugar, maple syrup, ground cloves, cinnamon and ginger in a small jug. Smother half the glaze over the top of the ham. Place half a cup of water around the base of the ham. Cook for a further 30 minutes, then poke in the whole cloves, spread over the remainder of the spice mixture and continue to cook until brown and golden. Baste with the mixture from the pan every 20 minutes until done to your liking.

4. For the cranberry sauce, place the cranberries, water, sugar and zest in a small pot and bring to a simmer for a few minutes to soften. Add the arrowroot mixture, cooking until slightly thickened. Remove from the heat and cool.

Share this:

Print this page