This Low-Fuss Spicy Margarita Chicken Is A Crowd-Pleaser

If spicy puts you off, halve the amount of chilli in this the first time. If it’s not fiery enough, add more.

SPICY MARGARITA CHICKEN RECIPE

Serves 4

1 Tbsp oil

8 boneless chicken thighs

Lime halves

¼ cup chipotle sauce

Seasoning

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp cumin

¼ tsp salt

Salsa

1 cup black beans

½ cucumber, cubed

1 tomato, diced

1 avocado, diced

1 cup chopped coriander

Salt and pepper

1-2 Tbsp tequila

2 Tbsp lime juice

1. Combine the chilli, garlic, paprika, cumin and salt in a little bowl. Rub the chicken with the oil and then the seasoning. Heat a barbecue to a medium heat, cooking the chicken for 6-8 minutes each side depending on the thickness. Remove and rest. Char the lime halves on the barbecue to serve alongside the chicken.

2. For the salsa, combine the beans, cucumber, tomato, avocado, coriander, salt, pepper, tequila and lime juice.

3. Serve the chicken covered in the salsa with a good drizzle of chipotle sauce.

Share this:

Print this page