This Low-Fuss Spicy Margarita Chicken Is A Crowd-Pleaser

A dash of tequila adds a surprise hit of flavour to the salsa

By Angela Casley
Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022

If spicy puts you off, halve the amount of chilli in this the first time. If it’s not fiery enough, add more.

SPICY MARGARITA CHICKEN RECIPE
Serves 4

1 Tbsp oil
8 boneless chicken thighs
Lime halves
¼ cup chipotle sauce

Seasoning
1 tsp chilli powder
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp paprika
½ tsp cumin
¼ tsp salt

Salsa
1 cup black beans
½ cucumber, cubed
1 tomato, diced
1 avocado, diced
1 cup chopped coriander
Salt and pepper
1-2 Tbsp tequila
2 Tbsp lime juice

1. Combine the chilli, garlic, paprika, cumin and salt in a little bowl. Rub the chicken with the oil and then the seasoning. Heat a barbecue to a medium heat, cooking the chicken for 6-8 minutes each side depending on the thickness. Remove and rest. Char the lime halves on the barbecue to serve alongside the chicken.

2. For the salsa, combine the beans, cucumber, tomato, avocado, coriander, salt, pepper, tequila and lime juice.

3. Serve the chicken covered in the salsa with a good drizzle of chipotle sauce.

