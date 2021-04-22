Spruce Up Your Cheeseboard With These Spicy Plums

While the last of the plums are here, go crazy and make the most of them. Once they disappear you can make this with other fruits. If using a white fruit such as pears, change the sugar and vinegar for white.

SPICY PLUMS RECIPE

Serves 8-10

1 Tbsp butter

½ red onion, sliced

1 clove garlic, sliced

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 cinnamon quill

2 star anise

¼ cup brown sugar

1 Tbsp lime zest

2 Tbsp lime juice

6 plums, quartered, stones removed

1. Melt butter in a frying pan. Add onion and garlic, cooking slowly for a few minutes to soften. Add balsamic, cinnamon quill, star anise, sugar, zest and juice and cook slowly until the sugar is dissolved. Add plums, cooking gently and turning once or twice until they’re cooked but still hold their shape. Remove from heat and cool.

2. Serve with your cheeseboard.

