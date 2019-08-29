Spinach is one of the most adaptable of greens, grown easily at home in a pot or in the garden ready to be plucked. It’s delicious when cooked, and super nutritious when raw. Spinach and ricotta make a great filling for a wholemeal pastry case.

SPINACH, LEMON & RICOTTA TART RECIPE

Serves 6

Pastry

2 cups wholemeal flour

120g butter, cut into cubes

¼ tsp salt

1 egg

2 Tbsp cold water

Filling

1 Tbsp butter

1 onion, sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp lemon zest

5 eggs, lightly whisked

150g ricotta

Salt and pepper

200g frozen spinach, thawed

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. To make the pastry, place the flour, butter and salt into a kitchen processor. Blitz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and water mixing until a dough forms. Roll it on a lightly floured bench to fit a 23cm tart tin. Bake blind for 20 minutes.

3. To make the filling, melt the butter in a frying pan. Add onion and garlic cooking for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.

4. In a bowl place the onion and garlic, zest, eggs, ricotta, spinach, salt and pepper, mixing well. Pour into the pastry case and bake for 30 minutes until just set in the middle.

