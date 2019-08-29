This tart would make both an easy dinner and lovely leftover lunch the next day. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spinach, Lemon & Ricotta Tart

This tart is both nourishing and healthy with light, bright ingredients and a wholemeal crust

By Angela Casley
Friday Aug. 30, 2019

Spinach is one of the most adaptable of greens, grown easily at home in a pot or in the garden ready to be plucked. It’s delicious when cooked, and super nutritious when raw. Spinach and ricotta make a great filling for a wholemeal pastry case.

SPINACH, LEMON & RICOTTA TART RECIPE
Serves 6

Pastry
2 cups wholemeal flour
120g butter, cut into cubes
¼ tsp salt
1 egg
2 Tbsp cold water

Filling
1 Tbsp butter
1 onion, sliced
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 Tbsp lemon zest
5 eggs, lightly whisked
150g ricotta
Salt and pepper
200g frozen spinach, thawed

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. To make the pastry, place the flour, butter and salt into a kitchen processor. Blitz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and water mixing until a dough forms. Roll it on a lightly floured bench to fit a 23cm tart tin. Bake blind for 20 minutes.

3. To make the filling, melt the butter in a frying pan. Add onion and garlic cooking for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.

4. In a bowl place the onion and garlic, zest, eggs, ricotta, spinach, salt and pepper, mixing well. Pour into the pastry case and bake for 30 minutes until just set in the middle.

