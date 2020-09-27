Spring salad with tahini dressing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fresh Asparagus Salad with Pumpkin and Eggplant

Angela Casley cooks with the season's best produce for a satisfying meal

By Angela Casley
Monday Sept. 28, 2020

This salad is a meal on its own, or serve with these pan-fried chicken kebabs. Cutting the vegetables roughly the same size allows for an even cooking time.

SPRING SALAD
Serves 4

1 large beetroot, cubed
200g pumpkin, cubed
1 eggplant, cubed
1 bunch asparagus, trimmed
¼ cup olive oil
1 tsp salt
1 cup rocket leaves
100g feta, crumbled
½ cup toasted pumpkin seeds
Dressing
¼ cup tahini
1 Tbsp miso paste
2 tsp grated ginger
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 tsp runny honey
2 Tbsp lemon juice
2-3 Tbsp water

1. Preheat oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with paper.

2. Place the beetroot, pumpkin and eggplant cubes separately on the oven tray. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Place into the oven for 20 minutes then add the asparagus for a further 10 minutes. Remove and cool.

3. To make the dressing, in a jar combine the tahini, miso, ginger, garlic, honey, lemon juice and water, stirring until smooth.

4. Combine the rocket with the vegetables, place on to a serving platter. Sprinkle with feta, pumpkin seeds and drizzle with the dressing.

