Fresh Asparagus Salad with Pumpkin and Eggplant

This salad is a meal on its own, or serve with these pan-fried chicken kebabs. Cutting the vegetables roughly the same size allows for an even cooking time.

SPRING SALAD

Serves 4

1 large beetroot, cubed

200g pumpkin, cubed

1 eggplant, cubed

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed

¼ cup olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 cup rocket leaves

100g feta, crumbled

½ cup toasted pumpkin seeds

Dressing

¼ cup tahini

1 Tbsp miso paste

2 tsp grated ginger

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tsp runny honey

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2-3 Tbsp water

1. Preheat oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with paper.

2. Place the beetroot, pumpkin and eggplant cubes separately on the oven tray. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Place into the oven for 20 minutes then add the asparagus for a further 10 minutes. Remove and cool.

3. To make the dressing, in a jar combine the tahini, miso, ginger, garlic, honey, lemon juice and water, stirring until smooth.

4. Combine the rocket with the vegetables, place on to a serving platter. Sprinkle with feta, pumpkin seeds and drizzle with the dressing.