Fresh spring spaghetti. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spring Spaghetti Recipe

No creamy sauces, just fresh ingredients full of goodness

By Angela Casley
Saturday Oct. 31, 2020

No creamy sauces, just fresh ingredients full of goodness. It’s worth hunting out a New Zealand fromage frais, which is not only perfect dolloped on this spaghetti but delicious eaten with crackers and a fruit paste.

SPRING SPAGHETTI
Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, crushed
400g lamb mince
1 tsp paprika
3 large tomatoes, quartered
½ bunch asparagus
1 bunch broccolini
200g spaghetti
100g sheep fromage frais (or feta)
½ cup roughly chopped mint leaves

1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes. Add the lamb, browning all over but leaving it a little chunky. When it is brown add the paprika and toss through. Add the tomatoes, cooking for a few minutes until softened. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Trim the asparagus and broccolini, cutting into similar-sized pieces. Cook in a pot of boiling salted water for 5 minutes; drain then add to the mince, stirring through.

3. Cook the spaghetti according to packet instructions. Once drained, toss through the lamb mixture, season and add the mint.

4. Serve hot with dollops of fromage frais or feta.

