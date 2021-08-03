Squid Ink Risotto With Scallops

What happens when you add squid ink to risotto? A creamy, jet-black blend of dinner party magic

By Angela Casley
Make this decadent dish for an impressive dinner party course. Photo / Babiche Martens
Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021

A little goes a long way when it comes to squid ink. Find it at specialty stores or Asian supermarkets. Try adding a little to burnt butter then to a sauce, or add it to pasta dough for a truly impressive dish.

SQUID INK RISOTTO WITH SCALLOPS RECIPE
Serve 6

2 Tbsp olive oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, crushed
1 finely chopped red chilli, seeds in
1 tsp squid ink
1 cup arborio rice
½ cup white wine
4 cups chicken stock
2 Tbsp butter
½ cup finely chopped parsley
Salt and pepper, to season
6-12 scallops
2 Tbsp chopped parsley, to garnish

1. Heat the oil in a heavy-based saucepan. Add the onion, garlic and half the chilli, cooking for 3-4 minutes until softened. Add the squid ink and rice, stirring through until well combined.

2. Pour in the wine, cooking until it has evaporated. Add the stock in two or three lots, letting it absorb between additions, until the rice is just soft to the bite. Stir through 1 tablespoon of butter and the parsley, then season with salt and pepper.

3. Heat the remaining butter in a frying pan. When hot cook the scallops for 2 or 3 minutes until just cooked through. Season.

4. Serve the risotto topped with scallops and a sprinkle of extra parsley and chilli.

– Originally published in Viva Magazine  Volume Four

 

