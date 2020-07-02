Sticky Chicken Mince And Kimchi Bowls

Sticky chicken mince alongside fresh, crisp vegetables makes for a quick, smart dinner. Pep it up with your favourite spicy kimchi, or if you're like me, you will keep as is and allow all the ingredients to shine.

CHICKEN AND KIMCHI BOWL

Serves 4

2 cups brown rice

1 Tbsp olive oil

500g chicken mince

2 cloves garlic, crushed

3cm piece ginger, grated

2 spring onions, sliced

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

¼ cup tamari

1 Tbsp honey

Dressing

2 Tbsp tahini

1 tsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp water

1 tsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds

To serve

1 carrot, cut into sticks

½ cucumber, cut into sticks

1 cup kimchi

1. Cook the rice in salted water according to packet instructions.

2. For the dressing combine the tahini, zest, water, sesame oil and seeds in a small bowl.

3. Heat the oil in a medium pan. Add the chicken, breaking up and cooking until lightly browned all over. Add the garlic, ginger and spring onion, stirring until softened and fragrant. Stir through the wine vinegar, tamari and honey, cooking until sticky and delicious. Keep warm.

4. To serve, place a cup of rice into each bowl, add the warm chicken, carrots, cucumber, a good spoon of kimchi and drizzle with dressing.

