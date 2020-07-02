Deliciously light and easy to whip up on busy week-nights. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Sticky Chicken Mince And Kimchi Bowls

An easy week-night meal packed with flavour

By Angela Casley
Friday July 3, 2020

Sticky chicken mince alongside fresh, crisp vegetables makes for a quick, smart dinner. Pep it up with your favourite spicy kimchi, or if you're like me, you will keep as is and allow all the ingredients to shine.

CHICKEN AND KIMCHI BOWL
Serves 4

2 cups brown rice
1 Tbsp olive oil
500g chicken mince
2 cloves garlic, crushed
3cm piece ginger, grated
2 spring onions, sliced
¼ cup rice wine vinegar
¼ cup tamari
1 Tbsp honey

Dressing
2 Tbsp tahini
1 tsp lemon zest
2 Tbsp water
1 tsp sesame oil
1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds

To serve
1 carrot, cut into sticks
½ cucumber, cut into sticks
1 cup kimchi

1. Cook the rice in salted water according to packet instructions.

2. For the dressing combine the tahini, zest, water, sesame oil and seeds in a small bowl.

3. Heat the oil in a medium pan. Add the chicken, breaking up and cooking until lightly browned all over. Add the garlic, ginger and spring onion, stirring until softened and fragrant. Stir through the wine vinegar, tamari and honey, cooking until sticky and delicious. Keep warm.

4. To serve, place a cup of rice into each bowl, add the warm chicken, carrots, cucumber, a good spoon of kimchi and drizzle with dressing.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Thai-Style Courgette Noodle & Tofu Soup Recipe

Tofu adds a great protein punch to this simple soup which can be made in minutes.

Lentil & Buckwheat Salad Bowl With Feta Dressing

It's easy to eat your vegetables with this delicious salad bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl With Avocado & Edamame

Prepare to be obsessed with this recipe come summer - it's fast, easy and beautifully fresh

Super-Quick Poke Bowl With Tahini Soy Sauce

Two steps are all it takes to create this bright dinner bowl

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Sticky Chicken Mince And Kimchi Bowls

Thai-Style Courgette Noodle & Tofu Soup Recipe

Harry's Roast Beef & Yorkshire Pudding

Aromatic & Warming Beef Pho Recipe

Slow-Cook Beef Cheek Dumplings

Pudding Recipes: The Perfect Desserts For A Cosy Night In

The Most Comforting Slow-Cooked Meals To Try This Winter

Winter Lamb & Split Pea Persian Stew

Spiced Carrot Fritters Recipe

Warming Fijian Chicken & Potato Curry Recipe
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter