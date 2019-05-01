Sticky Honey Chicken With Preserved Lemon, Garlic & Thyme

This utterly delicious grilled chicken is succulent, sticky and a pleasure to eat. The marinade is a heavenly combination of preserved lemon, honey, thyme and garlic, and the good news, is that it only takes minutes to prepare. Just be sure to allow the meat to marinate for at least 6 hours, or overnight for maximum flavour.

STICKY HONEY CHICKEN WITH PRESERVED LEMON, GARLIC AND THYME

Serves 4



Ingredients

1 kilo chicken breast

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 Tbsp runny honey

2 Tbsp preserved lemon, finely sliced

3 Tbsp thyme, finely sliced

4 cloves, finely minced

Method

1. To make the marinade: whisk together the olive oil, honey, preserved lemon, thyme, garlic, and a generous pinch of sea salt and pepper.

2. Slice the chicken in to smaller pieces, place in a large bowl, and toss until well coated in the marinade. Pop in the fridge for about 6 hours or overnight.

3. Cook the chicken in a large pan for 5 minutes on each side, or until slightly charred and cooked through. Remove from the pan and leave to rest on the board for a few minutes.

4. Serve with a fresh green salad, and you have a healthy meal that is immensely satisfying.

