Use your favourite jam to create this pudding. Photo / Babiche Martens

Strawberry Croissant Bread & Butter Pudding

Indulge in this fruity winter warmer when a sweet tooth strikes

By Angela Casley
Friday July 26, 2019

No need to butter the croissants in this take on the traditional pudding as they are buttery enough to make this a delicate dessert. I have used my favourite strawberry jam, but feel free to change it up with what jam is on hand, or use your special homemade brew.

STRAWBERRY CROISSANT BREAD & BUTTER PUDDING RECIPE
Serves 4

Ingredients
3 eggs, plus 1 yolk
½ cup sugar
1 tsp vanilla essence
300ml cream
100ml full fat milk
4 croissant, sliced in half
½ cup strawberry jam
150g crème fraiche to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 170C.

2. Beat the eggs, plus yolk with the sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy.

3. Put the cream and milk into a pot and heat to warm through. Pour it over the eggs and whisk to combine.

4. Rip the croissant into pieces, spread with jam and place into one large or four smaller ovenproof dishes. Pour over the custard mixture. Place into the oven for 20 minutes for small or 40 for larger dishes until fluffed up and just set.

5. Serve warm with dollops of creme fraiche.

