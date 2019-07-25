No need to butter the croissants in this take on the traditional pudding as they are buttery enough to make this a delicate dessert. I have used my favourite strawberry jam, but feel free to change it up with what jam is on hand, or use your special homemade brew.

STRAWBERRY CROISSANT BREAD & BUTTER PUDDING RECIPE

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 eggs, plus 1 yolk

½ cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

300ml cream

100ml full fat milk

4 croissant, sliced in half

½ cup strawberry jam

150g crème fraiche to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 170C.

2. Beat the eggs, plus yolk with the sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy.

3. Put the cream and milk into a pot and heat to warm through. Pour it over the eggs and whisk to combine.

4. Rip the croissant into pieces, spread with jam and place into one large or four smaller ovenproof dishes. Pour over the custard mixture. Place into the oven for 20 minutes for small or 40 for larger dishes until fluffed up and just set.



5. Serve warm with dollops of creme fraiche.

