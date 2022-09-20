Light, Fluffy Sponge Drops Filled With Strawberries & Mascarpone
A sandwiched-together dessert you'll be making all strawberry season
Fill these sponge drops with new-season strawberries and mascarpone, then say no more. Sandwich them together an hour before serving, then all they need is a last-minute dusting with icing sugar.
STRAWBERRY AND MASCARPONE-FILLED SPONGE DROPS RECIPE
Makes 12
2 eggs, separated
½ tsp cream of tartar
½ cup sugar
½ tsp vanilla
½ cup flour
¼ cup cornflour
Icing sugar, to dust
Filling
1 cup mascarpone
2 Tbsp icing sugar
1 Tbsp mandarin zest
½ punnet strawberries, sliced
1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with paper.
2. Beat the egg whites and cream of tartar until stiff.
3. Using a wooden spoon, mix the egg yolks, sugar and vanilla until light in colour then gently fold into the white.
4. Fold through the flour and cornflour. Place dessertspoons of mixture on the trays. Bake for 15 minutes until spongy to touch. Remove and cool on a rack.
5. For the filling, mix the mascarpone, sugar and mandarin zest in a bowl. Spread a little on each sponge drop, add strawberry slices and sandwich together.
6. Serve with an extra dusting of icing sugar.
