Serve these sweet cups with extra slices of strawberry on top. Photo / Babiche Martens

Layered Strawberry Mousse & Cinnamon Biscuit Cups

These little cups are easily assembled ahead of time, so you can simply grab from the fridge and enjoy with your guests

By Angela Casley
Saturday Sept. 28, 2019

The best way to push fruit through a sieve is with the back of a metal spoon. Don’t overfill the sieve or it will splash over the sides. Gently folding the egg whites into the mixture will help keep the mousse light. The lemon juice will help retain the strawberry colour.

STRAWBERRY MOUSSE & CINNAMON BISCUIT CUPS RECIPE
Makes 4

125g plain biscuits
50g butter
½ tsp cinnamon
300g fresh strawberries
2 tsp gelatine
2 Tbsp lemon juice
2 eggs, separated
½ cup caster sugar
100ml cream, lightly whipped
Extra strawberries to garnish

1. Place biscuits in a bag and crush with a rolling pin. Place crumbs in a bowl, combine with butter and cinnamon. Divide between four elegant glasses.

2. Blend strawberries, then push through a sieve, discarding the pips. Reserve a quarter of the puree for garnish.

3. Sprinkle gelatine over lemon juice and let it stand for 5 minutes, then pour into a pot and warm to dissolve.

4. Beat egg yolks and sugar for 5 minutes until pale. Add strawberry puree and gelatine mixture while beating.

5. Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form, then gently fold through strawberry mixture, along with the cream. Divide mixture between the glasses. Place in the fridge for a few hours to set.

6. When ready to serve, top with a couple of slices of strawberry and the remaining puree.

