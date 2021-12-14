Strawberry Recipes To Make The Most Of Your Summer Haul

Strawberry Icecream

Now is the time to serve up creamy homemade icecream. For something special, add a drop of rosewater.

Strawberry & Apple Shortcake

This six-ingredient shortcake is delicious served hot or cold, with a dusting of icing sugar and a spoonful of whipped cream or icecream.

Strawberry salad with basil and Greek yoghurt. Photo / Babiche Martens

Strawberry Salad With Basil & Greek Yoghurt

Tossed with finely sliced basil, extra virgin olive oil, lime juice and honey, this glistening strawberry salad is a unique and quirky mix that somehow works very well together.

Macerated Strawberries

Macerated strawberries, or strawberries soaked in a liquid (think cointreau or grand marnier) and sugar, are perfect with icecream or a fresh side for so many desserts. Alternatively, enjoy them with a generous dollop of mascarpone.

Layered strawberry and cinnamon cups. Photo / Babiche Martens

Layered Strawberry Mousse & Cinnamon Cups

Assemble these little cups ahead of time for luxurious spiced berry desserts that come together in a flash.

Strawberry Custard Tarts

These homemade tarts are a wonderfully light summer dessert. To serve, chop strawberries into slices, decorate the tarts, then brush gently with jam to glaze.

Strawberry tiramisu. Photo / Babiche Martens

Strawberry Tiramisu

Creamy and delicious with a hint of marsala, this light Italian coffee-flavoured dessert is perfect for a last-minute quick assembly.

Roasted Strawberries

The acidic note from the red wine vinegar melts into the sweetness of the honey and red berries for this roasted fruit dessert.

Spicy strawberry and cucumber margarita granita. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spiced Strawberry & Cucumber Margarita Granita

You will want to keep this recipe on hand throughout summer, as it’s the perfect way to cool down on a balmy evening.

Quick Mango & Strawberry Parfait

For a healthy sweet treat, this parfait is low-key and quick to prepare and makes for a refreshing finish to a meal.

Strawberry and pomegranate loaf. Photo / Babiche Martens

Strawberry & Pomegranate Loaf

The pomegranate adds a little crunch and awesome colour, while a dollop of yoghurt on top is the ideal finishing touch for this strawberry loaf.

Berry Semifreddo

This frozen dessert only requires six ingredients. Remove from the freezer 20 minutes before serving, then slice and plate with a few extra berries.