Homemade strawberry icecream, and other delicious berry recipes to try this summer. Photo / Babiche Martens

Strawberry Recipes To Make The Most Of Your Summer Haul

From creamy icecream to shortcake and semifreddo, now's the time to whip up these light berry desserts

Wednesday Dec. 15, 2021

Strawberry Icecream
Now is the time to serve up creamy homemade icecream. For something special, add a drop of rosewater.

Strawberry & Apple Shortcake
This six-ingredient shortcake is delicious served hot or cold, with a dusting of icing sugar and a spoonful of whipped cream or icecream.

Strawberry salad with basil and Greek yoghurt. Photo / Babiche Martens

Strawberry Salad With Basil & Greek Yoghurt
Tossed with finely sliced basil, extra virgin olive oil, lime juice and honey, this glistening strawberry salad is a unique and quirky mix that somehow works very well together.

Macerated Strawberries
Macerated strawberries, or strawberries soaked in a liquid (think cointreau or grand marnier) and sugar, are perfect with icecream or a fresh side for so many desserts. Alternatively, enjoy them with a generous dollop of mascarpone.

Layered strawberry and cinnamon cups. Photo / Babiche Martens

Layered Strawberry Mousse & Cinnamon Cups
Assemble these little cups ahead of time for luxurious spiced berry desserts that come together in a flash.

Strawberry Custard Tarts
These homemade tarts are a wonderfully light summer dessert. To serve, chop strawberries into slices, decorate the tarts, then brush gently with jam to glaze.

Strawberry tiramisu. Photo / Babiche Martens

Strawberry Tiramisu
Creamy and delicious with a hint of marsala, this light Italian coffee-flavoured dessert is perfect for a last-minute quick assembly.

Roasted Strawberries
The acidic note from the red wine vinegar melts into the sweetness of the honey and red berries for this roasted fruit dessert.

Spicy strawberry and cucumber margarita granita. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spiced Strawberry & Cucumber Margarita Granita
You will want to keep this recipe on hand throughout summer, as it’s the perfect way to cool down on a balmy evening.

Quick Mango & Strawberry Parfait
For a healthy sweet treat, this parfait is low-key and quick to prepare and makes for a refreshing finish to a meal.

Strawberry and pomegranate loaf. Photo / Babiche Martens

Strawberry & Pomegranate Loaf
The pomegranate adds a little crunch and awesome colour, while a dollop of yoghurt on top is the ideal finishing touch for this strawberry loaf.

Berry Semifreddo
This frozen dessert only requires six ingredients. Remove from the freezer 20 minutes before serving, then slice and plate with a few extra berries.

Share this:

Discover

 
Prev
Next

View More

Our Most Decadent Fruit Desserts To Try

These recipes show off all that's wonderful about sweet-juicy produce

Smoothie Recipes To Make You Feel Refreshed

A chilled list for chill-less days

Pistachio, Ginger & Rosewater Icecream Recipe

A dessert best served poolside

Celebrate Summer With These Fresh & Tasty Salad Recipes

It's officially salad season. Embrace the best produce summer has to offer with these deliciously inspiring recipes

SEASONAL RECIPES

More Food & Drink

Hisham Assaad's Chickpeas & Garlic Yoghurt With Fried Bread (Fatteh)

Strawberry Recipes To Make The Most Of Your Summer Haul

Yasmin Newman's Candied Kalamansi Cake

Sweeten Your Day With This Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Pop The Cork On Summer Holidays With These Light, Bright & Lovely Wines

Meet Kate Slavin, The Co-Creator Of Your Favourite Cast-Iron Cookware

Hisham Assaad's Grilled Octopus With Coriander & Moghrabieh Salad
View More

LOCKDOWN RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter