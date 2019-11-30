Serve this sweet tiramisu dusted with cocoa. Photo / Babiche Martens

Strawberry Tiramisu

For a Christmas dessert that impresses without the stress, reach for this strawberry tiramisu

By Angela Casley
Sunday Dec. 1, 2019

Creamy and delicious with a hint of marsala, this light Italian coffee-flavoured dessert is perfect for a last-minute quick assembly. You can make individual ones or a larger one to serve a crowd. When you dip the sponge fingers into the coffee, do not soak or your tiramisu will be soggy.

STRAWBERRY TIRAMISU RECIPE
Serves 6

1 cup strong coffee
¼ cup marsala or Kahlua
3 egg yolks
¼ cup sugar
250g mascarpone
1 packet sponge fingers
1 punnet strawberries, hulled, roughly sliced
Cocoa for dusting

1. Combine the coffee and marsala in a flattish bowl. Allow to cool.

2. Place the egg yolks and sugar into a bowl over simmering water. Whisk until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is light and pale. Remove and cool. Fold in the mascarpone.

3. Dip the sponge fingers briefly into the coffee and place into the base of your serving dishes. Top with a spoon of the mascarpone mixture. Add some strawberries, more sponge fingers and mascarpone, layering until all used. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

4. Just before serving dust generously with cocoa.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Lemon Ricotta Cannoli With Pistachio & Pine Nuts

These Italian-inspired treats can easily be made ahead of time for a fuss-free Christmas dessert

Panettone Tiramisu Recipe

Try Angela Casley's divine tiramasu-with-a-twist

Pear Tiramisu Recipe with Passionfruit

Gloriously smooth and decadent, this passionfruit and pear tiramisu is a perfect autumn dessert

Rhubarb Tiramisu Recipe

Pre-made desserts make for a relaxing evening

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Strawberry Tiramisu

Prawn & Smoked Mussel Cocktail With Chipotle Aioli

Lemon Ricotta Cannoli With Pistachio & Pine Nuts

Roast Pork Loin With Prune, Orange & Sage Stuffing

One-Pan Roast Chicken With Oregano, Shallots & Crème Fraiche

Raspberry, Apple & Butterscotch Pavlova

Light & Lovely Chicken Recipes For Longer Evenings

Herb Crumbed Lamb Cutlets With Bean & Halloumi Salad

Vegetarian Chickpea & Pumpkin Burgers

Greek Love Cake
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter