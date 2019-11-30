Creamy and delicious with a hint of marsala, this light Italian coffee-flavoured dessert is perfect for a last-minute quick assembly. You can make individual ones or a larger one to serve a crowd. When you dip the sponge fingers into the coffee, do not soak or your tiramisu will be soggy.

STRAWBERRY TIRAMISU RECIPE

Serves 6

1 cup strong coffee

¼ cup marsala or Kahlua

3 egg yolks

¼ cup sugar

250g mascarpone

1 packet sponge fingers

1 punnet strawberries, hulled, roughly sliced

Cocoa for dusting

1. Combine the coffee and marsala in a flattish bowl. Allow to cool.

2. Place the egg yolks and sugar into a bowl over simmering water. Whisk until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is light and pale. Remove and cool. Fold in the mascarpone.

3. Dip the sponge fingers briefly into the coffee and place into the base of your serving dishes. Top with a spoon of the mascarpone mixture. Add some strawberries, more sponge fingers and mascarpone, layering until all used. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

4. Just before serving dust generously with cocoa.

