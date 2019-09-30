Celebrate Daylight Saving With These Stress-Free Dinner Recipes

Soft Chicken, Chipotle & Chilli Sprout Tacos

Family meal or flat dinner, tacos are perfect for keeping hungry mouths happy. Feel free to swap out the meat for seafood or use whatever leftovers you have in the fridge to whip up this recipe quick smart.

Asparagus & Salmon Bake

A match made in heaven is asparagus and salmon with a hint of dill. Serve this bake for brunch or lunch with your favourite chutney and a side salad. It is just as good hot or cold.

Carrot & Prawn Orzo Risotto With Parmesan. Photo / Babiche Martens

Carrot & Prawn Orzo Risotto With Parmesan

This take on a risotto is a winner for a midweek dinner. The carrots add a creamy savoury flavour and vibrant colour to the plate. Adding the prawns at the end is imperative to ensure they don’t overcook. Unlike arborio rice risotto, you can add all the stock in one hit.

Kumara Patties With Poached Eggs

If you've got leftover kumara on your hands, these patties are a must. They are quick and simple to make, mashed with fresh herbs and lemon. Top with a runny poached egg, and tomato and basil on the side and you have a delicious meal for any time of day.

Baked Salmon With Fennel & Lemon Pasta. Photo / Babiche Martens

Baked Salmon With Fennel & Lemon Pasta

Looking for a simple dish with a sophisticated edge? This recipe is perfect for every occasion, from weeknight meals to dinner parties. Zesty lemon with salmon and fennel is a match made in heaven.

Cauliflower 'Mac' & Cheese With Crispy Prosciutto

There is no sign of pasta in this mac ’n’ cheese dish because cauliflower is the perfect substitute. Try this lighter take with a side salad and crusty bread to create a delicious dinner.

Asian-Style Pork Meatballs With Hoisin Vegetables & Rice. Photo / Babiche Martens

Asian-Style Pork Meatballs With Hoisin Vegetables & Rice

Perk up your weeknights with these irresistible Asian-style pork meatballs. They can be created in no time at all. Cooking them in the oven means you can get on with preparing the vegetables and rice so they’re ready at the same time.

Asparagus, Salmon & Grapefruit Salad With Citrus Dressing

The bright dish is the perfect excuse to celebrate the best spring has to offer — fresh asparagus, creamy avocado and lots of zingy citrus. Enjoy with crusty bread for a lovely light dinner.

Brussels Sprout, Pea & Haloumi Salad With Tahini Dressing

The key to this light, healthy salad is in the cooking of the Brussels sprouts – delicious paired with salty haloumi. Enjoy drizzled with tahini dressing alongside your favourite protein.

Crunchy Chicken, Spinach & Pine Nut Salad With Orange Dressing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Crunchy Chicken, Spinach & Pine Nut Salad With Orange Dressing

Cheat your way to a delicious meal with this throw-together chicken salad. Grab a store-bought cooked chook and shred it with an array of ingredients from the fridge and pantry. A light orange and Dijon mustard dressing is all that is needed, plus some crunchy noodles for a little bite.

Warm Courgette & Mozzarella Pasta Salad

This courgette pasta salad recipe is a fresh change from the usual saucy numbers, but equally as delicious with the soft, shredded mozzarella folded through. Nobody likes the thought of a pile of dishes at the end of dinner, so this meal is perfect because it takes minimum effort and creates minimal mess.

Greek Salad With Lamb. Photo / Babiche Martens

Greek Salad With Lamb

Marinated lamb adds some oomph to this classic Greek-style salad, filled with crunchy cucumber, tomatoes, olives and plenty of herbs. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic just before serving alongside a fresh baguette.

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers With Couscous

Uncomplicated and utterly delicious, this underrated dish ticks all our boxes. You can ditch the recipe and fill the couscous salad using whatever you have on hand — think feta, crispy bacon and fresh herbs.

Pan-Fried Fish With Noodle Salad & Chilli Lime Dressing

Pan-fried fish served alongside a refreshing spring green noodle salad will leave you feeling invigorated and healthy. Drizzle with this delicious dressing. The options are endless when deciding what greens to use in this recipe.

One-Pan Pork Fillet With Apple, Potato & Red Cabbage

Save on the washing up with this easy weeknight meal. By cooking it in a heavy-based fry pan, you can easily take it from oven to table. Sweet apple, leftover potatoes and red cabbage up the fruit and veg factor.