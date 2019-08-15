Try these peppers for a sophisticated yet simple nibble at your next drinks. Photo / Babiche Martens

Stuffed Mini Peppers With Ricotta & Pancetta

These stuffed peppers are inspired by Spanish tapas, so naturally they go down a treat with a good glass of wine

By Angela Casley
Friday Aug. 16, 2019

Not only are these stuffed baby peppers pretty in colour, they are quick to create. Allow three per person as they are a little taste sensation. You could use bacon instead of pancetta if you have some on hand.

STUFFED MINI PEPPERS RECIPE
Makes 20

Ingredients
200g ricotta
2 tsp lemon zest
2 tsp chopped thyme leaves
Salt and pepper
10 mini peppers, halved
10 slices pancetta, halved
Extra thyme leave to sprinkle
Oil to drizzle

1. In a small bowl combine the ricotta, zest, thyme, salt and pepper to taste.

2. Fill each half of the pepper with the mixture, then wrap it in a piece of pancetta. Place in the fridge until ready to cook.

3. Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the peppers on a baking tray, sprinkle with a little extra thyme, drizzle over a little olive oil and bake for 10 minutes.

4. Serve hot.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers With Couscous

Uncomplicated and utterly delicious, this underrated dish ticks all our boxes

Red Peppers With Rosemary & Chorizo

Sink into the rich, smokey flavours of this summer favourite

Provencal Stuffed Tomatoes

These juicy tomatoes are stuffed with herbed breadcrumbs and baked to perfection

Roasted Stuffed Onions Recipe

Angela Casley pulls a winner onion recipe from her archive

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Stuffed Mini Peppers With Ricotta & Pancetta

Warm Apple Cider With Honey & Spices

Crispy Potatoes & Chorizo With Spicy Brava Sauce

Portuguese Custard Tarts

Classic Cock-A-Leekie Soup

Creamy Tomato Soup With Crispy Bacon Bits

Creamy Cauliflower & Watercress Soup

Salted Honey & Cardamom Flan With Vanilla Bean

Wholesome Homemade Snack Ideas For Fuelling Busy Days

Orange & Ricotta Hotcakes With Honey
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter