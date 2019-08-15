Stuffed Mini Peppers With Ricotta & Pancetta
These stuffed peppers are inspired by Spanish tapas, so naturally they go down a treat with a good glass of wine
Not only are these stuffed baby peppers pretty in colour, they are quick to create. Allow three per person as they are a little taste sensation. You could use bacon instead of pancetta if you have some on hand.
STUFFED MINI PEPPERS RECIPE
Makes 20
Ingredients
200g ricotta
2 tsp lemon zest
2 tsp chopped thyme leaves
Salt and pepper
10 mini peppers, halved
10 slices pancetta, halved
Extra thyme leave to sprinkle
Oil to drizzle
1. In a small bowl combine the ricotta, zest, thyme, salt and pepper to taste.
2. Fill each half of the pepper with the mixture, then wrap it in a piece of pancetta. Place in the fridge until ready to cook.
3. Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the peppers on a baking tray, sprinkle with a little extra thyme, drizzle over a little olive oil and bake for 10 minutes.
4. Serve hot.