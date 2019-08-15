Stuffed Mini Peppers With Ricotta & Pancetta

Not only are these stuffed baby peppers pretty in colour, they are quick to create. Allow three per person as they are a little taste sensation. You could use bacon instead of pancetta if you have some on hand.

STUFFED MINI PEPPERS RECIPE

Makes 20

Ingredients

200g ricotta

2 tsp lemon zest

2 tsp chopped thyme leaves

Salt and pepper

10 mini peppers, halved

10 slices pancetta, halved

Extra thyme leave to sprinkle

Oil to drizzle

1. In a small bowl combine the ricotta, zest, thyme, salt and pepper to taste.

2. Fill each half of the pepper with the mixture, then wrap it in a piece of pancetta. Place in the fridge until ready to cook.

3. Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the peppers on a baking tray, sprinkle with a little extra thyme, drizzle over a little olive oil and bake for 10 minutes.

4. Serve hot.

