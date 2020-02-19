These stuffed peppers are delicious enjoyed warm or cold. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Cheesy Stuffed Peppers With Rice & Herbs

Vegetarians and meat eaters alike will adore these brilliant stuffed peppers

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday Feb. 20, 2020

I’m married to a wonderful Croatian man, and after making this dish, he informed me it was very similar to the stuffed peppers he enjoyed growing up.

I love how the capsicums become soft and sweet during the roasting process, and how their lovely flavour imparts into the cheesy rice filling. Plenty of fresh herbs makes this dish all the more wonderful. A real crowd-pleaser that you’ll enjoy tremendously.

STUFFED PEPPERS RECIPE
Serves 4

3 large capsicums
1 cup cooked rice or quinoa
1/2 cup ricotta
1/2 cup grated parmesan
2 tomatoes, diced
A handful fresh chives, finely chopped
A handful fresh basil, finely chopped
1 tsp smoked paprika
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Slice each capsicum in half lengthways, and remove the seeds and stems. Lay flesh side up in a roasting dish.

3. In a large mixing bowl, add the rice, ricotta, parmesan, tomatoes, herbs, smoked paprika and extra virgin olive oil. Season with cracked pepper and a decent pinch of sea salt, and toss until well combined.

4. Fill each capsicum with the rice mixture, and bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes, or until golden on top, and the capsicums begin to blister.

5. Serve warm straight from the oven, or enjoy cold as part of summery picnic.

