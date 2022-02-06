Easy Dessert Recipes For Those Summer Sugar Cravings

Plum Tarte Tatin

This gorgeous plum tarte tatin is straight from the pages of a family cookbook. Serve with generous scoops of vanilla icecream.

Passionfruit & Lime Mousse

This light and luscious mousse is perfect for passionfruit lovers. Top with fresh pulp for added passionfruit indulgence.

Chocolate and berry lava cakes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chocolate & Berry Lava Cakes

These rich, molten berry cakes are perfect for the barbecue. Simply spoon into barbecue-proof tins, cover with tinfoil and place on the barbecue for 35 minutes, or until oozy in the middle.

Passionfruit Tarts

Crispy pastry, creamy filling and zesty passionfruit make for a sublime dessert to have at home or take with you on a picnic.

Baked bananas with miso, orange and pine nuts. Photo / Babiche Martens

Baked Bananas With Miso, Orange & Pine Nuts

Miso and banana is a surprisingly great combo. and icecream is a must to finish it off. We guarantee there will be none left.

Yoghurt Panna Cotta

Light and delightfully perfect for finishing a meal is pannacotta, topped here with strawberries cooked briefly with a little Cointreau.

Rhubarb and prosecco jelly. Photo / Babiche Martens

Rhubarb & Prosecco Jelly

Don’t be tempted to press the rhubarb with a spoon when draining, or your jelly will become cloudy. Use the leftover pulp for muffins, crumble, or add to a smoothie.

Pistachio, Ginger & Rosewater Icecream

Dried rose petals are easy to make, and they’re a beautiful garnish for this simple homemade icecream recipe.

Mango bombe. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mango Bombe

Angela Casley used frozen mango from the supermarket instead, and got a fantastic result. It lasts in the freezer for up to a month so is a great standby — and makes for a tasty, quick afternoon snack.

White Chocolate Tart With Tamarillos

This beautiful tart combines crisp pastry with mousse-like white chocolate filling. If taking on a picnic, carry the tamarillos in a separate container.

Victoria sponge with berries. Photo / Babiche Martens

Victoria Sponge Recipe With Berries

Transport this divine cake carefully, or take the filling and finish the cake on arrival. You can also use fresh strawberries, instead of jam.

Salted Honey & Cardamom Flan With Vanilla Bean

Lightly sweetened with honey, this velvety custard tart is the kind of dessert that has you coming back to the fridge every hour or so to sneakily slice another sliver off.

Strawberry Tiramisu

Creamy and delicious with a hint of marsala, this light Italian coffee-flavoured dessert is perfect for a last-minute quick assembly. You can make individual ones or a larger one to serve a crowd.

Gluten-Free Fig & Raspberry Loaf

When figs disappear, replace them with other seasonal fruit, such as pears or apples, or add extra berries. Frozen berries work a treat too.