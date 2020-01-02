Celebrate Summer With These Fresh & Tasty Salad Recipes

Lentil Salad With Prosciutto & Plums

Simple yet satisfying, this salad combines sweet stonefruit with salty prosciutto and tender lentils. Serve with lemon aioli for a creamy kick.

Chicken, Mango & Avocado Salad

Large, sweet, super juicy mangoes are perfect combined with soft avocado, chicken and a tangy lemon dressing. Add fresh chilli for a hot kick if you like things on the spicy side.

Crisp Watermelon Salad

This watermelon salad is so cooling and fresh on a hot day. It also happens to be gluten and dairy-free, so just about everyone can enjoy a serving with an extra squeeze of lime.

Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad

This colourful Nicoise salad bowl is a must-try. Made with fresh seared tuna, eggs, beans, tomatoes and served with a light anchovy dressing, it is simply delicious.

Warm Tomato, Courgette & Bacon Salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Warm Tomato, Courgette & Bacon Salad

Too simple for words, this warm tomato and courgette salad recipe is a meal in 10 minutes. The smell of the bacon cooking will have you salivating. Add a fried egg on top if that tickles your fancy.

Halloumi & Israeli Couscous Salad

You can add almost anything to this versatile couscous salad. This recipe calls for tomatoes, celery, olives and herbs, but whatever you have on hand in the fridge will work. Add fried halloumi, or try chicken or steak if you feel so inclined.

Stonefruit & Goat's Cheese Salad

When you have an abundance of fruit in the bowl, mix it into an elegant salad along with a creamy goat’s cheese or a punchy blue cheese. This salad takes just minutes to make, yet is colourful and tasty and perfect for a warm summer evening.

Spiral Vegetables Recipe with Seeds & Nuts. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spiral Vegetables With Seeds & Nuts

These spiralled raw vegetables are delicious alongside a simple, tasty dressing with seeds and nuts to add a crunchy texture. This salad goes particularly well alongside barbecued meat or a freshly baked quiche on a sunny day.

Melon & Marinated Feta Salad With Basil

This melon salad is a summer must for every occasion — from work lunches to backyard barbecues. The slightly salty marinated feta brings out the honeyed flavour of the melons.

Beef Noodle Salad

Put the barbecue to good use cooking the meat for this beef noodle salad. There are no pots and pans needed here — a bit of slicing and dicing and a quick fry on the barbecue and dinner is served.

Potato Salad With Fresh Corn & Avocado

New potatoes and corn from the cob represent sunshine, warmth and barbecues at the beach. This salad speaks for itself with the creamy dressing and unique texture of the avocado.

Salmon Soba Noodle Salad With Chilli & Lime Dressing

A picnic favourite is this fresh, green and packed-full-of-flavour salmon noodle salad recipe. Transport in a big container in a chilly bin and then simply toss through the dressing before serving.

Spiced Corn, Courgette & Chicken Salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spiced Corn, Courgette & Chicken Salad

Make the most of summer's bounty of fresh corn with this tasty spiced salad – easily made with leftover chicken or supermarket chook. Enjoy as is or serve with soft tortillas or bread.

Smoked Chicken & Peach Rocket Salad

This smoked chicken and peach rocket salad recipe is very simple. Buy a smoked chicken breast and slice lengthways then arrange with fresh peaches, peas, rocket and a handful of micro greens and, voila! It's done.

Watermelon Salad With Blue Cheese

This watermelon and pea salad makes for a great starter or to serve alongside meaty treats cooked on the barbecue. It’s all about celebrating the best fresh produce summer has to offer.

Beetroot Salad With Rocket, Macadamia & Goat's Cheese. Photo / Babiche Martens

Beetroot Salad With Rocket, Macadamia & Goat's Cheese

Fresh and crunchy, this beetroot salad is a delicious addition to any summer table. The secret is serving the beetroot three different ways - raw, boiled and roasted.

Chargrilled Vegetables With Goat's Cheese

A chargrilled salad is always a hit, made with whatever vegetables are on hand. Cook on the barbecue if you can and then gently toss some salty goat’s cheese through to bring out the flavours.