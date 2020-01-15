This salad is best served with crusty sourdough bread and butter. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Summer Tomato Salad With Courgette, Mozzarella & Basil

This simple salad is bound to become a favourite over the warm summer months

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday Jan. 16, 2020

Perhaps my favourite salad of all is one that is seasonal and simple. Sparkling with summertime, this beautifully presented dish is sweet, sharp and deeply delicious. Choose a lovely variety of homegrown or heirloom tomatoes which you should be able to find at your local farmers market or organic store. Serve with crusty sourdough bread and a little unsalted butter.

SUMMER TOMATO SALAD RECIPE
Serves 2-3

1 yellow courgette
A variety of different coloured heirloom tomatoes
3 radishes, ends removed
A handful of fresh basil leaves
A small jar of anchovies, drained
Fine sea salt for sprinkling
Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling
A ball of sliced buffalo mozzarella, to serve

1. Finely slice the courgette, tomatoes and radishes as thinly as you can, a mandolin works well here.

2. Layer the vegetables on a large plate with the basil leaves and anchovies.

3. Sprinkle with sea salt and drizzle generously with extra virgin olive oil.

4. Leave for half an hour before serving, so that the basil and anchovies have a little time to mingle and season the salad.

5. Serve with slices of buffalo mozzarella.

