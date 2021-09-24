Sweet Potato & Cinnamon Biscuits

Drizzle over a bit of honey for a chewy, sticky delight

By Angela Casley
Enjoy these biscuits while they're warm from the oven. Photo / Babiche Martens
Saturday Sept. 25, 2021

Eaten warm from the oven, these are delightful. Try half gluten-free flour, half almond meal for another option. These last for two or three days in an airtight container, and the dough is great to freeze, thawing it out as required.

SWEET POTATO AND CINNAMON BISCUITS RECIPE
Makes 16

¾ cup mashed golden k?mara
½ cup milk
2 Tbsp runny honey
2 cups plain flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp cinnamon, plus a little for sprinkling
50g butter, cubed

1. Preheat oven to 200C. Line an oven tray with baking paper.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the k?mara, milk and honey.

3. Into a large bowl, place the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and cubed butter. Use your fingers to rub the butter with the flour until it becomes crumbly. Add the k?mara mixture, stirring through to form the dough.

4. Tip the dough on to a lightly floured bench, pressing with the palms of your hand until 2cm thick. Using a 5-6cm cutter, press out rounds and place on the baking tray. Sprinkle with a little extra cinnamon. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden. Remove and cool on a wire rack.

