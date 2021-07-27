Sweet & Savoury Tart Recipes That Are The Real Upper Crust
In an imagined and delicious pecking order, these tarts reign supreme
SAVOURY
Beetroot Tarte Tatin
The impressiveness of this delicious beetroot tart, cooked with balsamic and brown sugar belies how simple it is to make.
Colourful & Tasty Tomato Tart
This beautiful easy-to-make tart is brimful with tomatoes, and their array of layers and flavours.
Mini White Bean & Roasted Tomato Tarts
You can use homemade or store-bought pastry for this recipe for easy assemblage. The bean puree is simple but delightful.
Potato, Fennel & Havarti Tart
There’s no need to peel the potatoes in this tart. Simply par-cook them, slice thinly and layer them over the top of the slow-cooked fennel.
Blue Cheese & Fig Tarts
Figs and cheese are a heavenly match, made all the sweeter in these party-ready tarts with caster sugar and pastry.
Pumpkin & Pine Nut Tart
Enjoy this pumpkin and pine nut tart with a sprinkling of extra pine nuts. You can really never have enough.
Mushroom & Thyme Tartlets
One-bite morsels are an easy way to feed quests, especially when they’re full of creamy, mushroomy flavours.
Fennel Upside-Down Tart
The beauty (and fun) of upside-down tarts is in the flipping. This iteration, filled with fennel and potato and feta, has a wonderfully creamy flavour.
Ricotta & Tomato Tarts
These little tarts make for a wonderful lunch. Serve them with a side salad, and roast extra tomatoes to top bruschetta or have alongside mozzarella later.
Leek, Salmon & Emmental Wholemeal Tart
The key to this simple tart is cooking the leeks long and slow to ensure they are really soft. No one likes chewy leeks.
Four-Cheese Tarts
Cheese lovers, these are for you. Enjoy these tasty tarts on their own, or serve with a side salad. We like to drizzle ours with basil dressing.
Mediterranean Vegetable Tarte Tatin
A dollop of Greek yoghurt or a spoonful of goat’s cheese is the perfect finish to this handsome dish.
Asparagus, Ham & Gruyere Tart
Enjoy this savoury tart any time of the day. Its flavours are endlessly versatile.
Mushroom & Spinach Tarts
Serve these dainty tarts as a starter. Their garlicky, herby, spinachy filling can be prepared in advance.
SWEET
Portuguese Custard Tarts
Once mastered, these traditional tarts will be a staple in your baking repertoire. We suggest doubling the recipe, based on sheer demand.
Fig Bakewell Tart
This not-too-sweet tart usually requires a good jam but a figgy fruit layer is equally delicious.
Honey & Ginger Tarts With Buckwheat Crust
Gently spiced and lusciously silky, this recipe can be made as one large tart and several small ones.
Hazelnut & Ricotta Tart
Hazelnuts bring a lovely crunch to this tart’s pastry. Enjoy it with fresh blueberries and strawberries, or your favourite kind of fruit, to balance the serious chocolate at hand.
Passionfruit Tarts
Have these simple, decadent tarts for dessert with a scoop, or two, of vanilla icecream and some additional passionfruit pulp.
Blueberry Thyme Tarts
When ready to serve, fill the tart cases with filling and spoon over the blueberry mixture. Sprinkle over a few fresh leaves to garnish.
Mini Caramel & Pistachio Nut Tarts
Reserve these crunchy peanut and pistachio bites to have alongside a cup of coffee, or when sugar cravings call.
Maple & Walnut Tart
A good quality vanilla-bean icecream is the must-have accessory for this dish. You can also make this recipe in small individual muffin tins.
Peach & Blackberry Tarte Tatin
Stonefruit abounds in this gorgeously sticky, caramelised tart, best served with a scoop of creme fraiche or icecream.
Strawberry & Custard Tarts
Brush these custard-filled tarts with jam for a delectably glossy glaze.
Plum Tarte Tatin
Straight from the pages of a family cookbook, this plum tart is a must-make if you love fruit desserts.
Figs & Honey Tarte Tatin
There’s much to love in this light, buttery fig tart complimented with honey and lemon and served with whipped cream.