Sweet Spice & Buckwheat Pancakes Recipe

Have this tasty sweet spice on hand to accompany with your sweet treats

By Angela Casley

Sweet spice on buckwheat pancakes. Photo / Babiche Martens

SWEET SPICE

Makes ½ cup

Simply mix this spice in a bowl and have it ready to sprinkle over muffins or a hot chocolate, add to a pumpkin pie, fold through lightly whipped cream or stir through a pancake batter.

2 Tbsp brown sugar

2 Tbsp cinnamon

2 tsp ginger

1 tsp cardamom

½ tsp cloves

¼ tsp nutmeg

1. Place all the ingredients in a small bowl, giving it a good stir. Store in an airtight jar.

BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES

Makes 8

1 cup buckwheat flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp spice mix, plus extra to sprinkle

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 ¼ cups buttermilk

1 egg

To cook, 1 Tbsp butter

To serve, bananas, coconut yoghurt,

maple syrup and mint leaves

1. Place the flour, baking powder, soda, sugar and spice mix in a bowl. In another bowl, combine the vanilla, buttermilk and egg. Mix the two together until smooth. Melt a little butter in a frying pan and add ¼ cup batter. Cook the pancakes until just bubbling, then flip for a further 2 minutes.

2. Serve stacked with sliced bananas, yoghurt, maple syrup and mint leaves.

