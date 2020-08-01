Sweet Spice & Buckwheat Pancakes Recipe

Have this tasty sweet spice on hand to accompany with your sweet treats

By Angela Casley
Sweet spice on buckwheat pancakes. Photo / Babiche Martens
Sunday Aug. 2, 2020

SWEET SPICE
Makes ½ cup

Simply mix this spice in a bowl and have it ready to sprinkle over muffins or a hot chocolate, add to a pumpkin pie, fold through lightly whipped cream or stir through a pancake batter.

2 Tbsp brown sugar
2 Tbsp cinnamon
2 tsp ginger
1 tsp cardamom
½ tsp cloves
¼ tsp nutmeg

1. Place all the ingredients in a small bowl, giving it a good stir. Store in an airtight jar.

BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES
Makes 8

1 cup buckwheat flour
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
1 Tbsp brown sugar
1 tsp spice mix, plus extra to sprinkle
1 tsp vanilla essence
1 ¼ cups buttermilk
1 egg
To cook, 1 Tbsp butter
To serve, bananas, coconut yoghurt,
maple syrup and mint leaves

1. Place the flour, baking powder, soda, sugar and spice mix in a bowl. In another bowl, combine the vanilla, buttermilk and egg. Mix the two together until smooth. Melt a little butter in a frying pan and add ¼ cup batter. Cook the pancakes until just bubbling, then flip for a further 2 minutes.

2. Serve stacked with sliced bananas, yoghurt, maple syrup and mint leaves.

