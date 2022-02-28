Sweetcorn Ribs With A Zesty Chipotle Sauce
These are a tasty sensation to snack on or add to your dinner
Use a sharp knife and be careful when cutting your cob into ribs. They are well worth the elbow grease and cook so quickly.
SWEETCORN RIBS RECIPE
Serves 4
2 cobs corn, peeled
Chipotle sauce
2 Tbsp chipotle peppers in sauce
¼ cup mayo
¼ cup yoghurt
1 Tbsp lime zest
Coriander leaves, to garnish
1. Cut corn cobs in half. Then each half down the middle, then each half into four, leaving a bit of core on each.
2. To make the sauce in a bowl combine the peppers, mayo, yoghurt and lime zest.
3. Heat a barbecue or grill pan to a medium heat. Cook the ribs in batches, turning 2 or 3 times during cooking until nicely charred. They take around 5-6 minutes. While hot, brush with a little of the sauce.
4. Serve with the remaining sauce on the side and a sprinkle of coriander.