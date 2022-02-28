Try this convenient alternative to corn on the cob. Photo / Babiche Martens

Sweetcorn Ribs With A Zesty Chipotle Sauce

These are a tasty sensation to snack on or add to your dinner

By Angela Casley
Tuesday March 1, 2022

Use a sharp knife and be careful when cutting your cob into ribs. They are well worth the elbow grease and cook so quickly. 

SWEETCORN RIBS RECIPE
Serves 4

2 cobs corn, peeled

Chipotle sauce
2 Tbsp chipotle peppers in sauce
¼ cup mayo
¼ cup yoghurt
1 Tbsp lime zest
Coriander leaves, to garnish

1. Cut corn cobs in half. Then each half down the middle, then each half into four, leaving a bit of core on each.

2. To make the sauce in a bowl combine the peppers, mayo, yoghurt and lime zest.

3. Heat a barbecue or grill pan to a medium heat. Cook the ribs in batches, turning 2 or 3 times during cooking until nicely charred. They take around 5-6 minutes. While hot, brush with a little of the sauce.

4. Serve with the remaining sauce on the side and a sprinkle of coriander.

