Sweetcorn Ribs With A Zesty Chipotle Sauce

Use a sharp knife and be careful when cutting your cob into ribs. They are well worth the elbow grease and cook so quickly.

SWEETCORN RIBS RECIPE

Serves 4

2 cobs corn, peeled

Chipotle sauce

2 Tbsp chipotle peppers in sauce

¼ cup mayo

¼ cup yoghurt

1 Tbsp lime zest

Coriander leaves, to garnish

1. Cut corn cobs in half. Then each half down the middle, then each half into four, leaving a bit of core on each.

2. To make the sauce in a bowl combine the peppers, mayo, yoghurt and lime zest.

3. Heat a barbecue or grill pan to a medium heat. Cook the ribs in batches, turning 2 or 3 times during cooking until nicely charred. They take around 5-6 minutes. While hot, brush with a little of the sauce.

4. Serve with the remaining sauce on the side and a sprinkle of coriander.

