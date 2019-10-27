Take Your Next Cheese Platter To A Tasty New Level With These Recipes

Tahini & Cumin Dip With Honeyed Eggplant

For platter accompaniment that really packs a punch, try Eleanor Ozich's moreish eggplant dip. Serve with plenty of crackers, bread and crudités.

Pan-Fried Feta Cheese

Try this fried feta recipe once and you'll soon become obsessed. Drizzled with honey, it will be the star of your next social occasion.

Quick Salmon Pate

All it takes is a quick blitz in the food processor to create this easy pate. Serve with crostini or crackers with a squeeze of lime.

Oregano Focaccia With Roasted Red Pepper Butter. Photo / Babiche Martens

Oregano Focaccia With Roasted Red Pepper Butter

Bread and butter gets a delicious makeover in this recipe, which sees warm homemade focaccia paired with beautifully flavoured red pepper butter.

Sunflower Seed Pate

This vegetarian pate will soon be an entertaining staple. It's easily made in five minutes and goes well with crisp vegetables and crackers — and a glass of wine or cold beer.

Salmon, Chorizo & Haloumi Skewers With Aioli

Trust us, these little sticks will go down a treat at your next drinks. Assemble ahead of time and quickly fry as your guests arrive for a tasty hot snack.

Gluten-Free Herb & Seed Crackers. Photo / Babiche Martens

Gluten-Free Herb & Seed Crackers

These crackers are little taste sensations — and so simple to make. Serve with ginger and rhubarb compote and a wedge of creamy goat's cheese or a dollop of homemade ricotta.

Vegan Cultured Cashew Cheese

For a dairy-free cheese alternative, get creative and try Eleanor Ozich's cashew cheese. Try rolling in finely chopped herbs, nuts or spices for a tasty finishing touch.

Beetroot Hummus

All you need is a handful of ingredients to create this vibrant beetroot hummus. It's also gluten and dairy-free, so it's perfect for keeping a crowd happy.

Grappa Poached Pears With Prosciutto & Blue Cheese. Photo / Babiche Martens

Grappa Poached Pears With Prosciutto & Blue Cheese

For a sophisticated bite, try this perfectly sweet, salty and creamy starter. The pears are easily poached ahead of time and make a delightfully refreshing addition to any platter.

Beetroot, Apple & Date Chutney

This chutney was made for enjoying with lashings of cheese. Although the flavour improves if you leave it for a month before opening, we don't blame you if you can't resisting cracking into a jar straight away.

Labne & Lavosh

You can pay a fortune for lavosh and fancy crackers when, really, they are so simple to make. This homemade version is not only economic but delicious. For beautiful creamy labne, which again takes two minutes’ preparation — all you need is Greek yoghurt.

Stuffed Mini Peppers With Ricotta & Pancetta. Photo / Babiche Martens

Stuffed Mini Peppers With Ricotta & Pancetta

These stuffed peppers are inspired by Spanish tapas, so naturally they go down a treat with a good glass of wine.

Walnut, Blue Cheese & Garlic Spread

This walnut and garlic spread recipe is great to make and have in the fridge. It's even better made ahead of time. If you are feeling extravagant, or it’s a special occasion, try switching the walnuts for pine nuts.

Warm Olives

Although olives are great served any way, eating them warmed with favourite flavourings makes them more special. Serve this warm olives recipe with drinks, spicy nuts, or at the dinner table with bread and cheese as a first course.