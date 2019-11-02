Teriyaki Tofu With Snap Peas & Sesame

This is one of the best go-to teriyaki sauces and is perfect for pouring over quick fried tofu. Try using it for salmon, some chicken wings or in a stir fry. Storing extra sauce in a container in the freezer ready to go is a no brainer!

TERIYAKI TOFU RECIPE

Serves 2

½ cup mirin

½ cup chicken or vegetable stock

½ cup soy sauce

1 tsp arrowroot combined with

1 Tbsp water

1 tsp oil

200g soft or firm tofu, cut into ½ cm slices

150g snap peas

½ spring onion, sliced

1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

1. To make the teriyaki sauce, place the mirin, stock and soy into a small pot and bring to a simmer for 10 minutes. Combine the arrowroot with water and stir through, cooking until thickened. Keep warm.



2. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Brown the tofu on both sides, and place on to a serving platter. Add the snap peas to the pan and fry for 3 or 4 minutes. Place on to the platter. Pour over half the teriyaki and serve remaining sauce on the side.



3. Serve dish hot, sprinkled with spring onion and sesame seeds.

