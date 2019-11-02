This teriyaki tofu is delicious served with spring onions and sesame seeds. Photo / Babiche Martens

Teriyaki Tofu With Snap Peas & Sesame

Try this go-to teriyaki sauce that's great on tofu, salmon or chicken

By Angela Casley
Sunday Nov. 3, 2019

This is one of the best go-to teriyaki sauces and is perfect for pouring over quick fried tofu. Try using it for salmon, some chicken wings or in a stir fry. Storing extra sauce in a container in the freezer ready to go is a no brainer!

TERIYAKI TOFU RECIPE
Serves 2

½ cup mirin
½ cup chicken or vegetable stock
½ cup soy sauce
1 tsp arrowroot combined with
1 Tbsp water
1 tsp oil
200g soft or firm tofu, cut into ½ cm slices
150g snap peas
½ spring onion, sliced
1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

1. To make the teriyaki sauce, place the mirin, stock and soy into a small pot and bring to a simmer for 10 minutes. Combine the arrowroot with water and stir through, cooking until thickened. Keep warm.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Brown the tofu on both sides, and place on to a serving platter. Add the snap peas to the pan and fry for 3 or 4 minutes. Place on to the platter. Pour over half the teriyaki and serve remaining sauce on the side.

3. Serve dish hot, sprinkled with spring onion and sesame seeds.

