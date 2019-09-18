The new jelly kits include two flavours, garnishes, and 12 of the brand’s signature cone-shaped moulds. Photo / Supplied

The Jellyologist Has Released Recipe Kits So You Can Make Grown-Up Jelly At Home

The cult brand has rolled out its up-market range of jellies at selected supermarkets and online

By Sarah Downs
Thursday Sept. 19, 2019

The days of packet jelly — rainbow coloured and synthetically sweet — are soon to be over. Thanks to New Zealand brand The Jellyologist, responsible for transforming the childhood favourite into a grown-up treat, a new up-market home range of jellies is now available in supermarkets. And talk about making a wobble, it’s the first time the category has been innovated on our shelves in 60 years.

In step with the nostalgic ethos of the brand, the range has a distinct Kiwi flavour, including Nan’s pav, chocolate lamington, apple and elderflower, and feijoa and apple.

There are no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives in the jellies which are made from 100 per cent local fruit and quality ingredients. The range is sold as separate flavours with specially paired garnishes, and as a jelly kit which includes two flavours, garnishes, and 12 of the brand’s signature cone-shaped moulds.

“I love how nostalgic jelly is for most people and we’re giving it a totally contemporary spin,” says founder Jessica Mentis. “It’s jelly all grown up.”

Jess, a spatial design and architecture graduate, started The Jellyologist five years ago after discovering The 100-Day Project, which involves doing one thing every day for 100 days. She was inspired by the fashionable works of British jelly artists Sam Bompas and Harry Parr during her time living in London.

Her own glittering creations quickly gained a following for parties, events and even weddings, and uniquely merge art with food and fancy cocktails. Jess is still not tired of the “jelly factor”.

“I never get sick of seeing reactions to the jelly,” she says. “It really does bring a smile to people’s faces. I’ve been talking to mums who are excited to give their children jelly that’s not artificial. That’s even better — to develop an option that’s a little bit better for you.”

• The Jellyologist at home range is available at select Countdown stores nationwide. Jelly kit $30, and jelly mix $8. Visit Thejellyologist.com

