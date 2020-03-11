This frittata is wonderful enjoyed on its own or with a simple salad. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Three-Cheese Frittata With Potato & Thyme

This frittata is the ultimate one-pan meal, delicious enjoyed for brunch, lunch or dinner

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday March 12, 2020

This frittata is a fantastic way to use up any leftover roasted vegetables, and it's an easy weeknight dinner (or lunch) to boot! Simply throw all the ingredients into a tart tin, and let the oven do all the work. It’s savoury, substantial and very comforting in this slightly cooler weather.

THREE CHEESE FRITTATA WITH POTATO & THYME RECIPE
Serves 8

10 free range eggs
80g feta cheese, crumbled
80g mozzarella, grated
80g parmesan, grated
500g roasted potatoes or vegetables
Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling
2 Tbsp fresh thyme
Sea salt
Pepper

1. Preheat oven to 180C and line a square or circle tart tin with baking paper.

2. In a large bowl, add the eggs and cheese with a good pinch of sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Whisk until well combined.

3. Slice your leftover roasted vegetables into thin rounds (about 1cm thick) and layer in the tin.

4. Carefully pour over the egg mixture, drizzle generously with extra virgin olive oil, and scatter the thyme over the top.

5. Bake 40-45 minutes or until cooked through,

6. Remove from oven and cool for at least 15 minutes before carefully transferring to a plate, and then slicing into pieces.



