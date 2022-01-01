Tomato, Fennel & Tuna Salad

Fresh is best when it comes to tuna. If you have been out fishing and have some fresh kingfish or snapper, cook a fillet and use it instead of the tuna. It is all about using what is available.

TOMATO, FENNEL AND TUNA SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4-6

100g tuna fillet

1 Tbsp olive oil

3 cups various tomatoes

1 cup shaved fennel

¼ red onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup chopped fennel fronds

Dressing

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper

Grilled toasts, to serve

1. Heat a frying pan to a high heat. Rub the fillet with oil. Sear on both sides for 2 minutes. Remove and cool. Slice thinly.

2. Cut the tomatoes into different shapes (slice some, quarter others) and place onto a platter. Sprinkle with the fennel, red onion, fronds and place on the tuna.

3. Drizzle over the oil and vinegar, season, and serve with crunchy toasts.

