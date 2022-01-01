Tomato, Fennel & Tuna Salad
Fresh kingfish or snapper work equally well in this light, bright summer salad
Fresh is best when it comes to tuna. If you have been out fishing and have some fresh kingfish or snapper, cook a fillet and use it instead of the tuna. It is all about using what is available.
TOMATO, FENNEL AND TUNA SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4-6
100g tuna fillet
1 Tbsp olive oil
3 cups various tomatoes
1 cup shaved fennel
¼ red onion, thinly sliced
¼ cup chopped fennel fronds
Dressing
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
Salt and pepper
Grilled toasts, to serve
1. Heat a frying pan to a high heat. Rub the fillet with oil. Sear on both sides for 2 minutes. Remove and cool. Slice thinly.
2. Cut the tomatoes into different shapes (slice some, quarter others) and place onto a platter. Sprinkle with the fennel, red onion, fronds and place on the tuna.
3. Drizzle over the oil and vinegar, season, and serve with crunchy toasts.Share this: