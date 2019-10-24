Rich, dark treacle can be used to replace golden syrup in recipes, so once you’ve brought a tin don’t just put it in the back of the pantry and forget about it. Make this moist dark loaf dripping with caramel sauce or slice and enjoy with butter and a good cuppa.

TREACLE LOAF WITH CARAMEL SAUCE RECIPE

Serves 8

150g flour

¾ tsp baking soda

2 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp ginger

150g muscovado sugar

75g butter, melted

1 egg

1/3 cup black treacle

¾ cup milk

Caramel sauce

3 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp butter

100ml cream

1. Preheat oven to 180C. Line a 1 litre loaf tin with baking paper.

2. Place the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and ginger into a large bowl.

3. In another bowl, whisk together the sugar, butter, egg, treacle and milk until smooth. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir to combine. Pour the mixture into the tin and bake for 30 minutes. It will start to shrink away from the sides when cooked.

4. To make the caramel sauce, combine the sugar, butter and cream in a small pot and slowly bring to a simmer for 4 minutes.

5. Serve the loaf warm with caramel sauce.

