Serve this loaf warm with homemade caramel sauce. Photo / Babiche Martens

Treacle Loaf With Caramel Sauce

This golden treacle loaf is just the thing to enjoy with a good cuppa

By Angela Casley
Friday Oct. 25, 2019

Rich, dark treacle can be used to replace golden syrup in recipes, so once you’ve brought a tin don’t just put it in the back of the pantry and forget about it. Make this moist dark loaf dripping with caramel sauce or slice and enjoy with butter and a good cuppa.

TREACLE LOAF WITH CARAMEL SAUCE RECIPE
Serves 8

150g flour
¾ tsp baking soda
2 tsp cinnamon
2 tsp ginger
150g muscovado sugar
75g butter, melted
1 egg
1/3 cup black treacle
¾ cup milk
Caramel sauce
3 Tbsp brown sugar
1 Tbsp butter
100ml cream

1. Preheat oven to 180C. Line a 1 litre loaf tin with baking paper.

2. Place the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and ginger into a large bowl.

3. In another bowl, whisk together the sugar, butter, egg, treacle and milk until smooth. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir to combine. Pour the mixture into the tin and bake for 30 minutes. It will start to shrink away from the sides when cooked.

4. To make the caramel sauce, combine the sugar, butter and cream in a small pot and slowly bring to a simmer for 4 minutes.

5. Serve the loaf warm with caramel sauce.

