A fresh take on a classic pavlova. Photo / Babiche Martens

Tropical Pavlova Stack With Pineapple, Honeydew Melon & Kiwifruit

Whip up this divinely light, layered meringue for Christmas Day and beyond

By Angela Casley
Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021

I always make my meringue at night, then leave it to cool until the following morning. Stick a note on the oven so you don’t turn it on the next day by mistake. You can make pavlovas up to two weeks before they are needed, storing them in airtight containers.

TROPICAL PAVLOVA STACKS RECIPE
Makes 1

Pavlovas
6 egg whites
1 ½ cups sugar
1 Tbsp cornflour
1 tsp vanilla
1 tsp white vinegar

Filling
½ pineapple, peeled, sliced ½ cm
¼ honeydew melon, sliced thinly
1 kiwifruit, chopped
200ml cream, whipped
½ cup lime or lemon curd (optional)
2 tsp toasted black sesame seeds

1. Preheat an oven to 160C. Line 3 oven trays with paper and draw 22cm circles on each.

2. To make the meringue, beat the egg whites until stiff and glossy. Slowly add the sugar a quarter of a cup at a time, beating until smooth. Add the cornflour, vanilla and vinegar, beating for 5 minutes. Divide the mixture into the three circles spreading evenly. Place into the oven for 1 hour 15 minutes then turn off and leave to cool. If need be, swap the pavlova around in the oven halfway through for even cooking.

3. Chargrill the pineapple on a barbecue or frying pan until golden. Let cool.

4. To build the pavlova stack, place one meringue on a serving platter. Top with a third of the cream, a little lime curd if using, some pineapple pieces, then place the next meringue on top, and repeat. On the top layer, add the remaining pineapple, melon, kiwifruit and sprinkle over the sesame seeds.

