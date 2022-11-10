Courgettes, Truffle Oil & Parmesan Make For A Rich, No-Fuss Pasta
Delicious, simple and indulgent: A pasta triple threat
This pasta dish uses fresh simple ingredients to make a quick, delicious, no-fuss meal. Whatever shape pasta you have will suffice. A good Italian parmesan is worth its weight in gold for such a simple dish.
TRUFFLE, PARMESAN AND COURGETTE PASTA RECIPE
Serves 4
300g pasta
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp butter
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
2 medium courgettes, peeled in ribbons
Salt and freshly ground pepper
½ cup Italian parsley, roughly chopped
1-2 Tbsp truffle oil
¼ cup toasted pine nuts
1 cup grated parmesan
1. Cook the pasta as per packet instructions.
2. In a large frying pan warm the olive oil and butter. Cook the garlic for 2 minutes. Add the courgettes, cooking until lightly coloured and softened. Season with salt and pepper and stir through half the Italian parsley.
3. Add the drained pasta, truffle oil and half the toasted pine nuts, stirring gently to combine.
4. Serve hot with the grated parmesan, extra parsley and pine nuts.Share this:
More Food & Drink
RESTAURANT REVIEWS
- Make A Booking For Milenta Immediately
- At Palmer Bar, You'll Find Beef Tartare With Onion Rings
- Inca Ponsonby Is One Of The Most Exciting New Places To Eat In Auckland
- Make Delightful Discoveries At Williams Eatery
- Daisy Chang Serves Good Food Made By Good People
- Sid At The French Cafe Serves Sculpture With A Twist
EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES
- Simple Ingredients Shine In This Mushroom & Courgette Salad
- Tarts Are Good. Tarts With Roast Pumpkin & Garlic Are Even Better
- Have This Salmon, Couscous & Broccoli Rice Bowl On Repeat
- This Crumbed Fish Toasted Sandwich With Pea Mash Is An Easy Lunch Idea
- Make The Most Of Your Pantry Staples With These Smart Recipes
- Easy Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Morning