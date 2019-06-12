Enjoy this chai tea as a warming dairy-free drink. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Turmeric Vanilla Chai Tea Spice Mix

Enjoy a warm mug of chai tea anytime you please with this spice mix

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday June 13, 2019

Turmeric and ginger are known to have powerful anti-inflammatory properties, and this is possibly one of the most delicious recipes to make use of their medicinal magic. Subtly spiced with cinnamon and cardamom, I’ve also included coconut sugar and a dash of pure vanilla bean powder in the mix for a touch of sweetness.

TURMERIC VANILLA CHAI RECIPE 
Makes 250ml jar 

½ cup ground turmeric
1/3 cup coconut sugar
2 Tbsp pure vanilla bean powder
2 Tbsp ground cinnamon
½ Tbsp. ground cardamom
1 Tbsp ground ginger

To serve
1 cup nut milk

1. Mix all chai spice ingredients together and pour into a jar. 

2. To prepare, gently heat nut milk until steaming, and then pour into a blender, along with 2 tsp of the chai mix, and 1 tbsp coconut oil.

3. Blend until creamy, then pour into a mug, and enjoy.

4. Store the spice mix in the pantry for up to 1 year.

