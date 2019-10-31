Try this fresh recipe for lunch or dinner. Photo / Babiche Martens

Tuna Poke Bowl With Avocado & Edamame

Prepare to be obsessed with this recipe come summer - it's fast, easy and beautifully fresh

By Angela Casley
Friday Nov. 1, 2019

A good poke bowl loaded with healthy vibes is ideal for spring/summer eating. They are so fast to make. The list of ingredients you can use is endless, the key is to use the freshest possible. I like to add avocado to bring it all together. You can toss the poke in a big bowl to combine before serving, or if you prefer, place artfully around the bowl.

TUNA POKE BOWL WITH AVOCADO & EDAMAME RECIPE
Serves 2

½ cup soy sauce
2 tsp grated ginger
1 Tbsp sesame oil
1 Tbsp oil
1 spring onion, finely chopped
2 Tbsp runny honey
200g raw tuna, cut into small cubes
2 cups cooked brown rice
2 cups green leaves
1 cup shelled edamame
½ cup shredded carrot
½ cup coriander leaves
1 avocado, chopped
1 Tbsp sliced marinated ginger
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
Sesame seeds, for sprinkling

1. Combine the soy, ginger, sesame oil, oil, spring onion and honey into a bowl. Add the tuna and marinate for at least 30 minutes.

2. To assemble the bowls place the rice and salad leaves at the bottom. Add the edamame, carrot, coriander, avocado, ginger, tuna and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Pour over any remaining juices from the tuna.

